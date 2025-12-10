Share:

With ‘Wicked: For Good’ being released in theaters on Nov. 21, many would assume the conversations surrounding the film would be regarding its music, visuals, or acting performances, but most conversations have been negative and unnecessary, talking about the appearances of the lead actresses, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh.

Many comments under Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok either have negative comments about their bodies or are concerned for their physical and mental health. On social media, it’s easy to come across videos mocking Grande’s and Ervino’s bodies and faces, and it needs to stop.

A recent article published by the United Kingdom’s International Business Times spoke about comments regarding the drastic change in weight during the first and second films.

“However, experts caution against making hasty judgments without the actresses’ own words. They underline that people react differently to stress and workload and that, regardless of intent, public body-focused comments can be detrimental,” wrote Precious Mae Bacudo from IBT.

Such comments and mockery can do the opposite of showing concern. While one might argue that in today’s day and age, many advertisements and trends push for looking a certain way with fashion, diets, and weight loss, celebrities may seem like they, too, are enforcing such trends. But the big underlying issue is how people talk about these topics.

Misogyny is the correct word for this whole conversation. It’s no shock that the three lead actresses are the ones facing these words tossed their way. Another issue is how comfortable people are with talking down to others online.

Ariana made a statement saying “There’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on other’s looks, [their] appearance, what [we] think is going on behind the scenes or [their] health … It’s like, that is uncomfortable and horrible, no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale that it’s happening on.”

Hiding behind a screen makes comments like these easier to post to others, and we have to remember that celebrities don’t personally know us and are people with feelings, too. We do not get anywhere by bringing one’s self-image down, and we must realize we are all different and it’s best to always maintain a respectful stance. People are entitled to their own opinions, but it’s never okay to comment on one’s body in a harmful, negative way.

