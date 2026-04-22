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When I was a kid, stores weren’t open on holidays. When preparing for a holiday, people would buy everything before the holiday, or they would go without. I remember a time in particular at my aunt’s house. She and my mom were getting dinner ready, but they realized they were missing an ingredient. We went out in search of any store that might be open, but came back empty-handed. They substituted it and moved on. Dinner was just as good without it proving stores do not need to be open on holidays.

With few exceptions, stores are open on every holiday now. This should not be the case; all stores should be closed. Some companies started closing for Thanksgiving and Christmas during COVID and have kept that trend, with several companies being closed for Thanksgiving 2025. However, most stores are still open.

This was made worse around 2011, when stores decided to push their Black Friday sales into Thanksgiving. That year, it started at midnight, but in subsequent years, it became earlier and earlier. By 2015, it was moving to a point where workers could be spending more time with their families.

While some smaller stores may take on a volunteer policy, many larger companies require holiday availability as a condition of hire. While people know that at the time they’re hired and taking the job is essentially accepting that fact, it shouldn’t be something that people have to accept to have a job.

Emergency services and hospitals have to be open because emergencies don’t stop happening on holidays, but there is no emergency so big that a grocery store or a department store has to be open on a day people want to spend with their families. If people need something for the holiday, they can get it before the holiday or do without, like my family and many other families used to do.

The worst part about this is that the people who make the decisions to keep their stores open are often not working on the holidays themselves. They get to be at home with their families while their employees miss all of the holiday milestones.

I typically work early shifts on holidays, so I can be home for dinner, but I tend to miss other aspects of the holidays. This year, on Easter, my mom texted me to tell me when my niece was coloring eggs. They were all done by the time I got home, and dinner was being prepared. Some of my co-workers didn’t even get that, as a store needs people to open, they also need people to close. The people who worked late morning and early afternoon shifts didn’t get to spend much time with their families.

Companies would not even lose any significant amount of money being closed. People would just have to buy their groceries leading up to the holiday, rather than on the holiday itself. Closing all stores on major holidays would not be the end of the world for consumerism.

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