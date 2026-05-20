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Trisha Paytas is suddenly everywhere again, from Broadway and Dancing with the Stars to commercials for Arby’s, Crocs, and Benihana. Trisha Paytas has become one of the most marketable influencers online, leaving many people questioning why companies are so comfortable hiring someone with such a long history of controversy. It’s simple: Trisha Paytas gets attention, and brands care more about what gets them views, not about past behavior.

She has managed to stay relevant in almost every era of the internet. She started with YouTube story times in the early 2010’s and now thrives on podcast moments and TikTok clips. She has spent her online career building off controversy, oversharing, and a theatrical persona.

For years, Paytas has built a reputation on insensitive comments, offensive trolling, and behavior that has crossed the line many times. The issue is that it’s not one bad joke or one mistake from years ago; it was a pattern of behavior that hurt multiple communities and constantly created controversy online.

One of the biggest examples was when she posted videos identifying as transgender in ways that many people felt mocked the trans community. She has also been criticized for making insensitive comments about Jewish people, DID (Dissociative Identity Disorder), and Tourette’s Syndrome. She even went as far as claiming and pretending she had DID and Tourette’s for attention, then later apologizing when the backlash grew.

While some fans forgave these moments and saw them as just internet drama, this behavior caused real harm and should not be forgotten because she is popular again. Paytas has gone through a major rebrand through podcasts, interviews, and social media, saying that she has matured now. She openly talks about motherhood, therapy, and accountability. She herself has said that “mental health isn’t an excuse” for bad behavior.

People absolutely deserve the chance to grow and change, but personal growth does not erase accountability, especially when brands are putting someone into the public spotlight through big sponsorships and campaigns.

When brands choose influencers for products and campaigns, they are making it public who they believe represents their company. These sponsorships are highly calculated business decisions to attract attention and create engagement. One thing about Paytas is that she generates views, attention, and likes. This is exactly why brands keep hiring her.

Crocs recently faced backlash after partnering with Paytas and eventually removed their post following criticism online. This reaction shows that many customers care and are uncomfortable seeing influencers with long histories of controversy being celebrated. If brands really believed her past behavior did not matter, they would not feel pressured to delete posts once the backlash begins.

The larger issue is about what this says about internet culture as a whole. Controversy and offensive behavior no longer seem to permanently damage careers, but often bring attention. The more viral they become, the more attention, likes, and money they get. Other influencers such as James Charles, Andrew Tate, and Doja Cat have also managed to rebuild their careers after major backlash and offensive behaviors.

James Charles has faced allegations involving having inappropriate conversations with underage boys he yet remains one of the most popular influencers online. He is now facing controversy involving a TikTok rant where he mocked and criticized a former Spirit Airlines employee who reached out to him for help after losing her job when the company shut down due to a bankruptcy filing. However, despite the backlash, he will most likely continue to maintain a large platform and audience.

In today’s culture, controversies fade quickly, and many influencers move on once the attention dies down. This culture shows that once someone is entertaining enough, their past behavior stops mattering. Companies need to decide whether they actually care about accountability or if they only care about whoever is most trending online.

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