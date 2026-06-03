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There may not be a more uniquely American way to celebrate 250 years of the nation without bloodshed. On Sunday, June 14, at 5 p.m., UFC Freedom 250 will take place on the South Lawn of the White House, yes, the White House. As a bonus, the event also falls on President Donald Trump’s birthday.

However, the card itself is loaded with compelling fights. Long-time fan favorite Justin Gaethje will face the undefeated and undisputed Illia Topuria for the lightweight title, while Alex “Poatan” Pereira will take on Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight strap as the co-main event. Beyond the fights, the festivities will include a performance by the Zac Brown Band and meet-and-greets with UFC athletes.

For long-time mixed-martial arts fans, it is hard not to be excited about UFC Freedom 250. The fights are intriguing, the setting is quite surreal, and from a purely entertainment standpoint, it will be difficult to look away.

At the same time, hosting the event on the White House lawn feels like a mockery of what that space is supposed to represent. With everything surrounding the current administration and the challenges facing the country, it is hard not to wonder whether this energy, time, and money could be directed toward something more substantive: peace talks with Iran, rising costs at home, drug addiction, immigration, inflation, or broader concerns about the state of democracy in America.

To be fair, according to UFC President and CEO Dana White, the promotion will cover the entire cost of the event, which is estimated to be around $60 million. Even so, questions remain about the security implications of turning the White House into a venue for a sporting event.

Law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security have already outlined a “massive security plan” ahead of the America 250 celebrations. A 24-hour “no-fly zone” for drones will be in effect in the surrounding area, accompanied by numerous road closures, security checkpoints, and an increased amount of law enforcement presence throughout the entire city.

As for the event itself, if you have Paramount+, I recommend tuning in, even if mixed martial arts isn’t usually your thing. There is something fascinating about watching the UFC take place on the lawn of the White House. If nothing else, enjoy the festive spirit, and perhaps allow yourself a small dose of patriotism.

Mixed martial arts, like any other art form, has the ability to bring people together. At its best, the sport is not about violence but about discipline, sacrifice, and competition, and truly is beautiful. If you can look past the hypermasculine drunks who only tune in hoping someone gets knocked unconscious, there is something genuinely human about watching two people test the limits of not only themselves, but the nature of human beings in front of the entire world.

UFC Freedom 250 is such a strange contradiction. It is spectacle and sport, celebration, and political theater. It feels perfectly American and completely absurd. Every second of the event will be entertaining, even while wondering whether or not it belongs there at all.

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