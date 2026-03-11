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Imagine waiting in line to pay $100 to go into a crowded, dark room full of random people who may or may not have deodorant, with music you semi-like playing. You think to yourself, like me, get a drink, maybe I’ll be able to ignore how many people have stepped on my shoe and bumped me in my back. After trying to get a bartender’s attention in the sea of people that is slowly becoming musty, you finally ask for a drink and notice that the drink menu says $38 for a drink. “DAMNNNN $38 for one drink?” Reluctantly, you get a drink, and now comes the hard part: finding somewhere to stand. You finally find a place next to the bathrooms, post up on the wall, thinking this is where the night finally starts, only for someone to hit your arm as you come out of the bathroom, making you drop your drink. You, my friend, have just experienced an average night at a nightclub.

Gen Z isn’t drinking because the new-age clubs have turned the typical night out, once filled with dancing, fun, and cheap drinks, into a nightmare of high-priced drinks and weak DJs. Back in the 90s and 2000s, clubs were places where you went to be free to dance like the sun was never gonna come up, and pay $10 to get so drunk you think you’re a great dancer. Now granted, back in the day, the “booga suga” was on another level, and phones weren’t a thing, but even still, clubs and bars weren’t charging an arm for each drink. The want to “stunt” or “flex” is something that clubs have capitalized on. Clubs realized that a celebrity’s look is something people will spend insane amounts of money on, even if it’s just for a night.

Penthouse Day Club in LA charges $500 for 1 bottle for 2 people, not to mention the $100 entrance fee, so that’s $700 for one bottle, and that’s just the minimum. If you don’t want to stand, oh, no problem, just gonna cost you $2,000 at the least, and if you want to drink at that table, well, it’s another $1,000 for 2 bottles for 4 people. But don’t worry, they bring it out with sparklers and a sign with your name on it, and if you really wanna look cool in front of a bunch of random people, you can have a bottom girl come out in a coffin held by other bottle girls. It’s gonna cost you $5,000, though. Compare that to just going out to your local liquor store and getting a box of Cutwaters for $13.99; the choice is simple: less expensive, fewer people, and less likely to get into trouble, although who wants to drink alone and in the house? Most people want to get dressed up and be “outside” with their friends.

Even bars have become more performative, and cocktails have transformed from just a drink to an entire experience served with smoke, lights, and anything else to make a high price seem worth it. Braithe Tidwell, a bar owner in New Orleans, showed CBS a drink on her 2003 menu that cost $6; the same drink now costs $13. And she is not alone; most bars have seen a 57% rise in cocktail prices, with some bartenders admittedly marking their prices up by 300-400%. This is why the nightlife is dying. Gen Z either can’t or chooses not to keep up with going out and drinking.

Drinking is becoming a thing of the past, and maybe that’s a good thing. Fewer drunk drivers is never something to complain about, but I would still love to see the nightlife culture come back. I have faith in Gen Z, even with the current drop in drinking, we still have frats getting “white boy wasted” with the help of twisted teas. Which is how we can combat the big clubs: by drinking cheap buzzballs and beatboxes, choosing to stay out of the clubs and find a nice little skating rink, bringing back the old afros and skates, and watch how quickly those drink prices go down.

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