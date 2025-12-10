Share:

Gavin Newsom, the 40th Governor of California, has perfected his social media for rage bait against the right. His social media team is doing an excellent job, and hopefully is being paid top dollar for their work and creativity, because it might even be the reason he wins over the new generation and gets the votes in 2028.

His X, aka Twitter, is the most active and go-to place to check if you need an update, his Instagram is polished and eye pleasing, and his TikTok is always up to speed with the latest trends.

Rumors that he will run for President in the 2028 election have been growing into a campaign. Newsom is the only politician in the US who has dared to go face-to-face with Trump, quite literally.

When Trump visited California in January after the tragic fires in Los Angeles, he did not extend the standard invitation to Gavin Newsom to come to the airport to do the standard meet and greet on the tarmac, yet Newsom showed up anyway. In the viral clip of Newsome firmly shaking Trump’s hand and not letting go, you can clearly see that Trump was trying to pull his hand away.

Many body language experts confirm that Newsom was dominating Trump in that handshake. To men, a good firm handshake is everything, down to who lets go first, and in that handshake, Trump pulled his hand back first.

Someone like Gavin Newsom, who is strong-willed and not afraid, is exactly who America needs to run in the 2028 election to pivot the country and put us back on the rails.

He is currently considered the frontrunner for Democrats by many political experts, like Ezra Klein from The New York Times.

“Newsom has become, without any doubt, one of the Democratic Party’s leaders at a time when the party is desperately looking for leadership,” Klein explains.

With recent comments from Michelle Obama making it clear she has no interest in running, the American people lost hope in one of the possible Democratic candidates they might have wished for in the race. So now, more heads are turning to Newsome for hope.

Especially if Trump tries to complete his vapid threats of running for a third term in 2028, the people need someone strong. Regardless, it will be a very interesting and intense election year, and we have yet 3 years of anticipation.

