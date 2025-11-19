Share:

A false-hearted promise was made by the president once again. Despite showing up and feeling like their jobs are on the line during these unprecedented times, the air traffic controllers and TSA workers deserve recognition and compensation for what they have dealt with, not to be props in Trump’s plans.

With 2,000 flights cancelled and over 6,400 flights delayed, with most being from major international airports such as Laguardia Airport in New York City. Airlines are pushing through rough times as Trump demands that employees work through it, giving them an ultimatum.

“All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked,’” Trump posted on TruthSocial.

In the midst of all this chaos, Trump praises those who feel like they have no choice but to push through the difficult situation while publicly shaming those who had to make those hard decisions.

Failing to realize that the decrease or short is due to the pay being cut, those who stayed were put in a position of fear of losing their job, but those who left did not have the financial resources to give them the stability to work.

Over a week later, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem greets TSA workers from Boston’s Logan Airport, rewarding them since they “had perfect attendance in the face of economic uncertainty. Over 270 TSA officers at Logan Airport didn’t miss a shift,” Noem said.

“These public servants who went above and beyond to keep Americans safe will be receiving a $10,000 bonus. Americans can be proud of these men and women who keep us safe every day,” CBS reports.

Airport workers went above and beyond due to the fear of losing their jobs and their source of income, not because of their character, making them want to go beyond service standards.

Noem did not get into the specifics of what the requirements were used for in deciding who should be awarded a bonus. This further pushes the idea that compliance and staying in line made the employees get compensated. They felt like that had to be done for the sake of not losing their jobs in a time when the job market is already plummeting, along with the whole country.

The financial compensation of dealing with Trump’s failure does not necessarily go for bystanders and those who are affected by things not in their control, as passengers face the devastation of missing out on plans due to the delays and mishaps. Despite the government shutdown and multiple flight issues, passengers and loyal airline members would not be reimbursed for this.

“Under the Biden-era plan, passengers would have received reimbursements based on the duration of the delays. The scale began at $200 and went up to $775 for delays that lasted at least nine hours,” NBC explains.

Despite the delays and cancellations, the passengers’ situation does not qualify for compensation, but they lost more than their money. This goes beyond just the flight, causing people to miss out on plans or having to deal with lodging, meals, or transportation. The compensation would have assisted passengers with disabilities navigating through the airport, as their needs would not have been met if they needed to be assisted.

The government reopened this past Thursday after being the longest shutdown in U.S history, with a 43-day run. Airports have yet to get back to operating their normal procedures, as it will take time. Questions still arise about whether things will go smoothly and as planned during the busy holiday season. With the haphazard decisions made by Trump and his unpredictability, nothing is 100% certain about what will happen next. After this shutdown, this uncertainty is going to be the new normal.

