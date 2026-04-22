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PCC has a remodeling plan called the Facilities Master Plan, which reveals all of the new buildings and renovations for the upcoming years. However, this so-called master plan neglected the parking issues that may arise with the many remodeling plans.

The plan includes a new cafe, student services, annex, health and sciences, and academic/CTE buildings as well as renovations to multiple other structures. Along with these new buildings, expanded and new programs will be added, such as an expansion to the dental program, a new culinary arts program, and more but no plans for parking structures which actually need attention.

Parking is a crucial aspect to the commuting students at PCC, who already struggle to find parking in the current lots. With the many new buildings and programs, PCC will without a doubt thrive and enroll many more students. With these many new projects, PCC should really consider accommodating students and staff with another parking structure or lot to make getting to class an easier and less stressful experience.

“Although expansions and renovation are exciting for the PCC community, I’m afraid it will impact the amount of classes and students that’ll be able to continue their education in person,” said PCC student Isabella Chang.

With so many additions to PCC’s campus, there are concerns about parking and class availability. Registering for classes is already hard enough, as classes tend to fill up quickly, even with priority registration.

It is expected for PCC’s attendance to rise once the new buildings finish construction, which is a major concern due to the current limited parking. However, there aren’t any plans to add another lot or expand a current lot. There are already struggles to find parking during the regular 9am to 12pm class time, and the Colorado campus additions would only cause more traffic and difficulty to find parking.

“It’s definitely exciting to see the campus growing! However, I do hope the plan carefully considers how these changes will affect students day-to-day,” said PCC student Shreyl Tan.

Students on a day-to-day basis park their cars, hang out in resource centers, and attend class in every building here at PCC. With all of the construction happening in the next few years, some of these study areas may be disrupted by construction, and parking will become more of a hassle once construction is finished.

The great plans for PCC’s campus propose a very bright future for its students and staff. However, the “Facilities Master Plan” needs to consider the comfort of the students and how accessible PCC will be once construction is completed.

The last update to this plan was in July 2024. There should be a few more additions to this so-called master plan that would accommodate student comfort during construction, as well as parking once the new buildings have opened.

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