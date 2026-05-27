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The Los Angeles Police Department conducted much-needed raids in MacArthur Park on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, as well as at multiple locations across Southern California, including San Gabriel and Calabasas. Officers seized approximately 40 pounds of fentanyl and 3 pounds of methamphetamine. The removal of these drugs is not an abstract policy matter; it is the prevention of immediate, often irreversible harm.

“Enough drugs to kill 190,000 people,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonald.

The MacArthur Park location, long described by law enforcement and media outlets as an “open-air drug market,” has once again become the focal point of debate over how Los Angeles handles drug enforcement and public health. Eighteen individuals were arrested in what authorities called “Operation Free MacArthur Park,” including two alleged 18th Street gang members identified as Mallaly Moreno-Lopez, 31, and Jackson Tarfur, 28. If convicted, both could face a sentence of 10 years to life.

The raids represent a clear and necessary intervention for public safety. In a county where fentanyl remains the leader of accidental overdose deaths, obstructing supply chains that deliver deadly substances is undeniably a public good.

At the same time, recent public health data suggests a broader crisis is at hand. Los Angeles County recorded a 22% decline in drug-related overdose deaths in 2024, falling from 3,137 deaths in 2023 to 2,438 in 2024–the lowest total since 2019. Fentanyl-related deaths dropped by 37% over the same period, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health analysis based on Medical Examiner data.

Regardless, the persistence of places like MacArthur Park raises more difficult questions. Why do these markets not only exist but reappear repeatedly in the same locations? Part of the answer may lie in California’s lenient approach to drug policy, which includes harm-reduction strategies such as syringe service programs. While these efforts are designed to reduce disease transmission and connect users to treatment, critics argue they can signal a degree of institutionalized tolerance that allows public drug use to remain visible and enmeshed in society.

Still, enforcement alone cannot explain the cycle. Open-air drug markets are also the outcome of concentrated poverty, untreated addiction, and the social instability that pushes both users and dealers into the same vulnerable places. These conditions are not imposed solely from above by the government, but produced through a combination of structural failure and individual circumstance.

The tension is clear: raids like this are necessary to remove immediate threats, but without sustained investment in treatment, housing, and mental health services, poverty enforcement is only a revolving door. It disrupts only the surface, while leaving underlying conditions intact.

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