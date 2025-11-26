Share:

Recently, the Duffer brothers defended the long wait for the next season of Stranger Things, saying they “like the buildup.” That idea made sense when the second season followed a year after an amazing first season with its unique characters and storytelling. However, using hype to justify longer gaps between seasons shows how out of touch they are with their audience.

Netflix thinks breaks like this boost viewership and build hype, but it makes people forget their show even exists after a long, unnecessary break. The excuse for this split-season format is to avoid dropping everything in one day, but even that seems redundant with their release schedule. Their goal is to avoid dropping everything in one day, but then why not adopt a weekly episode release? An episode per week builds more hype since their show will be discussed for longer rather than splitting it up into parts.

An example of why Netflix failed at its split-season format is Wednesday’s second season. Wednesday’s season two was a fun watch, yet part one ended feeling unnecessary with its month-long wait for part two. An argument can be made that it’s to boost hype, similar to what the Duffers said, but even then, using an episodic release schedule accomplishes this hype better. Part one contained four episodes, and four weeks later, part two was released. The season split felt redundant, since releasing in an episodic schedule would build more hype while keeping audiences engaged by the time part two is released. Viewership rates for part two showcase how the long gap can hurt a show, with a 40% drop compared to part one.

Data collected by fan communities platform Fandom and reported by the Los Angeles Times, found that series released weekly generate 33% more engagement during their release window than those released all at once. Furthermore, their study showed that engagement for weekly releases was nearly 50% longer than for their binge counterparts. This alone showcases that stretching a season-long arc through unnecessary gaps doesn’t build hype at all; it just loses the interest of your audience.

A show that lends credence to this format is Disney+’s WandaVision, which instead relied more on the audience to build hype rather than unnecessary gaps. Instead of a split season, the creators decided to let the audience build hype by egging on audiences with the mysteries and plot points of the show. With each new episode release came conversations regarding how it would end, cameos, and its characters.

WandaVision alone generated more excitement with its episodic release than any of the unnecessary gaps that Netflix and the Duffer Bros think hype their show. It also didn’t rely on gaps to build hype; instead, WandaVision let the audience build hype for it, which led to an exciting viewing experience.

These “gaps,” the Duffer brothers and Netflix believe, mean longer breaks don’t build hype; the audience does. And if this is the mindset the Duffer brothers have for their TV shows, then movies would be a better outlet for their ideas instead.

Follow: