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Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown published a book called “Perversion of Justice” in 2021, recounting her difficult and ruthless investigation in 2018 that finally brought sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s operation to light and exposed the power of corruption that had sheltered his crimes. Now Brown’s book is being adapted into a limited television series by Sony Pictures that follows Brown, played by Laura Dern, and explores her journey in investigative reporting and how she managed to take down the financier. With the amount of documentaries, television series, and films that have been created about criminals such as Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Lyle and Erik Menendez, and even Bernie Madoff, it is refreshing to see a show that isn’t just giving attention to the perpetrator and their justifications or sob stories but showcasing the truth from a fresh and honest perspective.

For anyone in the field of journalism, whether they are a student journalist or working for an established paper, the work Brown did sets a blueprint. Even if they weren’t in the field when Brown’s story broke, her investigation serves as an example for what may very well be the crux of what journalism is all about: truth, transparency, trust, and justice.

The shroud of conspiracy that has surrounded Epstein, who or what was associated with him, and his death in custody has plagued the nation, implicating prominent people in and out of America. The number of powerful people he could have destroyed makes his alleged suicide suspicious even years later.

The very fact that President Donald Trump, who has been knowingly linked to Epstein, has still managed to be elected twice is aggravating for citizens and journalists, even more so. Journalism is built on a code of ethics that any journalist worth their mettle swears on as the de facto guardians of truth for humanity. It is a journalist’s duty to keep people in power honest and in check so those with it can’t take advantage of it at the cost of other people.

These groups of people always seem to protect each other, even if they do not like each other, because, as much as they may hate each other, they would hate losing what they have more. So they become like teflon, layers upon layers of culpability, with the level of cover-up increasing the higher up the ladder. Money makes many problems go away, paying people for silence, the most valuable commodity, and the people affected take it because the system has been the same for as long as they can remember. Untangling the web of corruption, lies, cover-ups, and crime is way too complicated and scary for them to think they could even make an impact on. So they just try surviving in a world where monsters hide in plain sight.

It was in 2008 when Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to only two state-level prostitution offenses when these girls were underage. The US attorney at the time, Alex Acosta, struck a secret deal with Epstein to get rid of federal charges, shut down a federal case, and grant immunity to co-conspirators who made up some of the most powerful men. Brown’s reporting on the deal put Acosta in a bad light and pressured him into eventually resigning in 2019 after Epstein was arrested again.

Not only did Brown expose the deal, but she never quit digging since she began investigating Epstein in 2017. She was persistent, refusing to give up on the story and slowly but surely uncovering the layers of corruption, the large group of people who had accused Epstein and his associates, and the scheme used to pressure them into keeping silent, as if they should be ashamed of what happened to them. In all, Brown managed to find 80 potential victims, some were as young as 13 and 14 when the sexual abuse began. These people, who had to survive this unfathomable reality where they were being used and abused, had no idea if or when their nightmare would end, all because people who had money and power believed they deserved whatever they wanted. They took something from these people, these survivors, that they have had to struggle to get an ounce back of, and some never will, their innocence, their worldview, and their voices. For so long, they were taught to be silent to survive, but they don’t deserve to just survive, but to reclaim their lives for themselves.

Brown gave these survivors their voices back, or at least a voice that was shouting into the void for them. Her reporting documented the stories of eight individuals who survived Epstein and gave them a platform to share their truth with the world, and shine a light not on the horrible people who committed the crimes but on the people who had to endure that pain and that loss of identity and came out of the other side stronger. Brown turned what was a tragedy into a comeback story about survival and resilience, phoenixes finally rising from the ashes with battle scars. It wasn’t the first time Brown incited change, having incited an investigation into abuse in 2018 at Lowell Correctional Institution in Florida, but it is one of the most powerful, risky, and impactful investigations Brown has done.

As a journalist, pursuing something like this is bound to ruffle many feathers, and the possibility of retaliation for any story is cautioned going into it. But receiving threats for doing this job can not get any easier, and with the severity of this case, Brown received many. The fear lingered as it would for anyone, but Brown braved it because the truth was too important to give in to anything. Yet, Brown remarked that the survivors were the real heroes whenever anyone praised her, for telling their stories, for taking their voices back.

So for Brown’s story to be finally told on a television show, even if it is being portrayed by others in a retelling of events, instead of a direct documentary, is not only welcomed but also inspiring. The way journalism is attacked because of specific factions of journalists that do not abide by ethics and have ruined people’s trust in journalism and perception of what journalists actually are is upsetting. So to see a journalist who is true to their work and their duty to the truth is astounding. Journalism can change the world, and hopefully Brown’s series will help people see that, instead of vilifying journalism in general. Now, maybe the people who work hard for the truth will receive respect and recognition for their careers that criminals easily receive.

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