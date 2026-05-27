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A new virus is scaring the world, for good reason, too, since the passengers aboard the cruise ship who tested positive for hantavirus were allowed to go home. At the very least, the passengers aboard should have been quarantined at secure medical facilities to ensure they aren’t a threat to the public.

Many are aware of the story of the Hantavirus outbreak aboard the Dutch cruise ship, which infected eight people and killed three, and this is reminiscent of the COVID-19 panic that spread in early 2020. World Health Organization (WHO) officials have reported that the strain that caused the outbreak is the one that spreads from person to person (Andes strain) through extended contact. Therefore, it’s not as easily spread as coronavirus was, but this virus has about a 40% mortality rate.

One major point of concern comes from the fact that health experts have said that the U.S. might not receive much access to data about the potential spread of the virus due to America’s departure from the WHO. It’s common knowledge that Trump signed an order initiating the U.S.’s exit from the WHO, causing upset and concern.

While information regarding this whole situation is coming more from international sources, citizens should feel a sense of trust in their government about these kinds of incidents, but they don’t at the moment. The U.S. was one of the top donors to the organization, and yes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the U.S. on providing constant updates on this virus. There still has to be a collaborative effort, not just from all governments.

Passengers aboard the ship were evacuated on May 10th in Spain. The Americans were taken to the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center located at the University of Nebraska. Now, they weren’t quarantined at the facility but rather closely monitored in their homes, and this should not have been the move. Knowing that this virus is causing many people distress, they should take any precautions available until there are no risks.

The Spanish government has reported cases of the illness, and so far, the U.S. hasn’t reported any cases, but the level of concern still lingers. It is cruel for those affected to go to social media and see how the public wanted them to have been left on board. Although the public was just voicing their concern for the greater good. All the public can do is keep themselves updated and informed, and remain cautious.

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