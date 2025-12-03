Share:

In 2021, the NCAA took college sports by surprise when it dropped the ban on college players receiving compensation for their name, image, and likeness (NIL), allowing players to put a price tag on their plays early on. This was a big win for players all over the country, and even former players reaped the benefits, such as Reggie Bush, one of the greatest college running backs of all time, whose 2005 Heisman trophy was reinstated after it was confiscated in 2010, since he received funds from USC. At first, NIL seemed like an answer to college football’s problems. Fans were excited after 11 years; they’d finally get the nostalgic football game they longed for. It seemed NIL could do no wrong, but just as fast as bank accounts were filled, rosters and coaching positions were emptied.

NIL has made college football into a short-term term results-driven league. In previous years, coaches were praised for their ability to mold players and develop them over 4 years. Student athletes used to go to schools that promised security and opportunity. Now, students go to where the most money is, with no commitments to staying long term. This has made consistent coaching impossible.

Pasadena City College’s Dean of Kinesiology, Timi Brown, said, “The 4-year level, it’s a business, it’s contracts, it’s a whole lot of money. I think it’s sad because it’s gotten a little bit out of proportion. The buyouts of these contracts are ridiculous. But up there, you know, you don’t win, you’re pretty much done. So, yeah, it’s just a whole different mentality.”

When you think of the powerhouse coaches in college and even any sports history, the greatest always build a culture and set a standard that is carried on from the coaches to the veterans of the team, who then teach it to the newcomers. However, you can’t do that when you have to worry about players leaving the team; in some cases, they’ll even plan to transfer during the season.

When I was watching college football during the 2010s pre-transfer portal, it was harder to transfer, but it was also almost disrespectful to leave your team unless there was a prominent conflict. Since then, transfers have gone from a 5% to 25% rate, with over 3,000 players going into the transfer portal every year, and that number is rising quickly. That’s not the only number rising as the amount of coaches and even athletic directors (ADs) being bought or forced out is too. Athletic directors’ spots are being vacated 20% more than in the last 10 years, and coaches are getting the worst, with 15% of coaching changes pre-NIL to now over 44% of college programs making coaching changes in the last 2 years.

“Coaches have a lot of pressure not just from the athletic department and fans, but they also have to answer to the boosters…. Money drives decisions. If boosters are spending money and not seeing their results, then they’re gonna want a change,” said Coach Tuker, head football coach at PCC.

NIL is not going anywhere, and frankly, don’t players deserve to be paid for their work and likeness? Sadly, this means added stress on a position that already has to answer to outside factors (boosters), and this has forced coaches to adapt to the new age of recruiting. This includes having to deal with 18-23-year-olds making up to millions of dollars, all while trying to make them into better players and people. Coaches have been a scapegoat for a lot of problems, but it has increased at an alarming rate. At this point, if there’s a parking problem, it’s the coach’s fault, and if the coach has been fired, then the ADs are next. These issues will cascade past college and seep into professional sports in the next 5 years. We could have underdeveloped and inexperienced athletes in the NFL and NBA because in college, they do not have to develop; they just have to team hop to find someone who will deal with their nonsense.

This is why frequently firing coaches is ridiculous. Players can’t reach their potential unless they address their flaws and work on them under consistent leadership. Coaches can only do so much with so little time and a lack of real cooperation or dedication from their teams, let alone a lack of support from the institutions that employ them.

Follow: