We all have favorite celebrities like Michael Jackson with his extravagant dance moves, vocals, and interesting fashion choices. Perhaps Britney Spears, whose stage presence dominated shows in the early 2000s. Or, you might consider Bruno Mars with his silky vocals and captivating melodies. Whoever your artist is, you’re drawn by the power the media has given them, whether you realize it or not.

Idolization is the basis of most parasocial relationships fanatics have with celebrity figures, and this can turn dangerous very quickly. Celebrities represent the ultimate childhood dream of financial success, fame, lifestyle, and perhaps even beauty by the current social standard. They’re everything we want to be.

Over the years, it seems the usage of social media has made it easier for artists to exploit their fame and take advantage of young fans.

The benefit of social media, however, is that no artist can hide their digital footprints. Eventually, the truth will resurface no matter how horrible. We’ve seen this play out multiple times for many celebrities.

In 2007, R&B artist Akon admitted to dry-humping an underage girl during a show, which resulted in the loss of artistic respect and a million-dollar sponsorship deal.

A statement by Akon released to Associated Press read, “I want to sincerely apologize for the embarrassment and any pain I’ve caused to the young woman who joined me on stage, her family, and the Trinidad community for the events at my concert. It was never my intention to embarrass or take advantage of my fans in any way, especially those under the age of 18. That is why we tried to make sure that the club did not admit anyone under 18 to the audience. Somehow, that standard was not met.”

Not the worst apology. However, an apology should never blame someone else. Alleging it was the venue’s fault for letting the young women in when the action shouldn’t have been done in the first place is astonishing, but it worked, considering he still has a fan base.

Akon is just one of many artists who have been caught inappropriately engaging with minors. Years later, Daniel Hernandez, known famously as Takashi 6ix9ine, was sued in 2015 for allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl, which was caught on film.

Eventually, the victim came forward to tell her story, explaining that consent was nonexistent when she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The artist was later sentenced to four years of probation, 1,000 hours of community service, and was limited in actions on social media platforms.

You would think that with the artists getting caught in the early 2000s through resurfaced videos and photographs, new and upcoming artists would learn not to partake in illegal, dangerous, or inappropriate actions.

However, in recent years, the allegations that artists have been facing have shown they haven’t learned their lessons. History is repeating itself in new and horrific ways

David Anthony Burke is a singer-songwriter who goes by the stage name of d4vd. On September 8, 2025, the deceased body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the trunk of his impounded Tesla. Although no suspects have been named in the case, fans of d4vd started to dig into his digital footprint. Messages from Discord that seemed to connect Burke and Hernandez together, and photos of a girl who looks similar to Hernandez, started to appear. However, there’s still a parasocial aspect; even if (ex) fanatics are trying to help the case, they do more damage if they’re wrong or spread false information.

Hernandez’s former teacher also spoke out, claiming that Burke met Hernandez on social media, warning his students about the dangers of the internet.

Even with the allegations that Burke was in a relationship with a minor and allegedly murdered her, Burke’s streams went up after the news broke and landed his song ‘Romantic Homicide’ back onto the Billboard top 20 charts. Burke has yet to comment on anything related to the case.



Besides Burke, Christian rock star Michael Tait, R&B singer R. Kelly, rapper Drake, and most famously, rapper Sean Diddy Combs have all come under fire for their inappropriate actions with fans.

Although no matter how many times artists go to court with substantial amounts of evidence for conviction, it seems the justice system is always on their side. Maybe it’s the money, their die-hard core fans, or simply luck, they are never held to the same standards or face the needed repercussions “normal” citizens would.

Long-term physical injury, whether emotionally or physically damaging, is just as important to acknowledge as any alleged crime. How many more young people have to suffer before artists are held accountable, before the system takes action, before young men and women end up dead because they were silenced by the artist?

Idolization isn’t a joke, especially to young fans. Love an artist and their craft, that’s not the problem, but believing they’re perfect gives them a false sense of security.

