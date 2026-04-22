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The link between Anti-LGBTQ+ ideologies and internalized queerphobia gets connected even tighter as Kristi Noem’s husband’s bimbo fetish cross-dressing pictures were leaked. Despite actively working towards taking away queer and trans rights, he hid a double life behind plastic, not just from years of his wife’s cosmetic surgery.

“As the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem was a prominent proponent of legislation restricting transgender rights, including bans on transgender girls taking part in school sports and on gender-affirming care for minors. She signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which advocates claimed sanctioned discrimination against queer people,” says the Times.

Kristi stood for restricting LGBTQ+ rights yet her husband, Bryon Noem was caught big-breasted on chatrooms, and leaked pics resurfaced in the media. Cam girls and dominatrices couldn’t make out his face; however, they recognized the content as being so unforgettable. Lydia Love, a cam girl Bryan chatted with, recalls her experiences with all sorts of men with different wants, desires, and backgrounds, but points out what goes on behind closed doors.

“She said she never judged her clients’ preferences, but saw “hypocrisy” in a conservative Christian father-of-three, who was married to a Trump official, allegedly engaging in such behaviour when the administration promotes ‘certain values’.” Love said to the Times.

Conservatives push the cookie-cutter standards of hetero normative monogamous WASP (White, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant) culture, discriminating and alienating anyone who does not fit into their views of what America should be like. To them, drag queens are grooming children, and trans athletes have an unfair advantage. The same conservatives who enforce these laws benefit from the power, control, and secrecy.

The double life conservative people lead from switching between nuclear, Americana cosplay, and a secret persona. The public scrutiny and demonization of the LGBTQ+ community come from sticking to the status quo for their own safety, but they fail to acknowledge those affected. Conservatives get to fit in; however, trans and queer individuals face the consequences.

George Santos is one of the Republicans seeming to project in their politics while hiding the opposite truth of their lives and defending their past as a phase or messing around in their college days.

Santos states in a 2023 Facebook post, “The Left is hellbent on creating a false narrative because they want to groom our kids. As a gay man, I UNAPOLOGETICALLY support this law!”

Back in 2024, pictures of JD Vance at a Yale Halloween Party were released while he was campaigning to be VP. Them shares that “The Ohio senator opposed the 2022 Respect for Marriage Act, which codified same-sex marriage as the law of the land, and introduced legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for trans youth at a federal level. He has also endorsed the notion that the existence of queer and trans people in public life is inherently predatory.” A silly college gag is someone’s reality. Subconsciously, they want to be within the community and come out, yet intimidate those who actually show up.

Even gay and trans people fail to realize that, despite being “one of the good ones” and being tokenized, their identities are at the forefront. Caitlyn Jenner shocked the nation over a decade ago when she covered Vanity Fair as her way of coming out trans to the world. This was a few years after same sex marriage was legalized, but right before Trump went into office for his first term. Despite the laws targeted towards the community and stripping them of their rights, Jenner has been and out spoken republican, and was then faced with being misgendered

“I love President Trump, and I think he signed this executive order. I don’t know who, underneath him, was putting this thing together, but all federal documents have to have your biological sex at birth,” the independent reenstates.

The politically elite can engage in queer and trans culture and identify as such, while not facing the day-to-day consequences of the average queer person. They are protected by their position of power and remain unaffected.

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