Share:

Movie theatres are cracking down on anti-piracy measures, but this antidote for bootlegging is the same poison killing the industry for attendees. During this year’s Cinemacon on April 15, Disney previewed the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, a movie that will hopefully bring audiences back to the theatres en masse. Attendees were excited to get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming blockbuster, but something grabbed their attention during the preview: green lasers periodically beaming across disturbed audience members.

“At first, we thought: ‘What troll brought a laser in here?’” NewRockstars posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Until we realized what it actually was: The theater’s new anti-piracy technology.”

Information on the lasers is sparse, but what we do know from the YouTube channel, New Rockstars, is that the cameras used automated night vision devices to identify people using their phones to record the screen. The green lasers would serve to obscure the already shaky bootleg recording, locate the bootlegger, and disturb those around them, allowing for a swift ban from the theater. An X post from Peli_Comic also came with an image showing an eerie night vision view of the Colosseum theater and its attendees.

This news sparked lots of debate amongst moviegoers about the ethics of cinema piracy, but what goes unmentioned in these concerns is the breach in privacy this detection system poses for those in attendance. From the image shared by X user, Peli_Comic, the attendees’ faces are clearly visible, but courteously blurred in post. The secretive nature of how the system detects piracy is a cause for concern, but from the surge in AI training these past few years, it’s no surprise that they would invest in such a utility for an “automated night vision” system.

Cinemacon had an event discussing the practical uses for AI within the movie theater industry, including to “elevate guest experiences.” It’s safe to say Cinemacon is an advocate for AI in many forms, considering they allowed a shallow AI-generated poster to share a podium next to human-made artworks in their art contest this year. Also, this year, they introduced the AI-generated Val Kilmer replacement for the film As Deep as the Grave.

What we don’t know from this system is how it captures bootleggers, how this image data is being processed, or where it’s going. After all, the lack of attention to this system’s logistics allows the convention to get away with its silent experiment.

No matter the case, it did in fact work; there have been no leaks of the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer. With the success of the system, NewRockstars’ claim that this tech could end up in theatres across America is no stretch of the imagination.

“Every single seat was monitored. We could soon see this technology being used in movie theaters everywhere!” NewRockstars said.

Unfortunately, the cinema may have a right to keep their slips sealed if they keep this system a trade secret, as is needed for anti-piracy measures to maintain security. Though this is not without public scrutiny. Moviegoers have already taken issue with the idea in the first place, arguing that this will not only fail to stop movie piracy but also encourage it.

“Nothing stimulates ingenuity more than figuring out how to break the rules.” Cada_bit comments.

Surprisingly, it doesn’t sound like shooting lasers in a dark cinema elevates the guest experience.

The movie theater industry had already taken a big hit in its popularity since COVID. Perhaps it’s up to the fans who care to decide its future through participant action. After all, if the cinema industry only provides a theater experience that a shaky phone camera can replace, perhaps it deserves to die.

Follow: