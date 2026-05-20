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There is a common question asked in the pop-culture world: Can art be separated from the artist? It is an important question to ask in the age of cancel-culture and accountability, but it is time we shift the question; what we really should be asking is: Should art be separated from the artist? There are a few cases that can help shape the understanding of this altered question and why we ultimately should not separate the two.

This conversation has resurfaced after the controversy surrounding the artist David “D4vd” Burke.

D4vd’s murder trial is a well-documented nightmare. A ruthless storyline of a groomer, abuser, and ultimately a murderer, who saw his early career quickly fall apart. With people calling for his music to be removed from popular streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, the conversation around whether it should still be okay to listen to and support his music has been heavily disputed.

In any case, it is most important not to separate the art from the artist here. Someone who has committed such abhorrent and heinous crimes should not receive the grace of having his music separated from his legacy. To support D4vd is to absolve and undermine the abuse and extortion of a young girl, and disrespect those who were affected by this tragedy. It cannot separate his actions because they are so closely tied to his art.

However, sometimes, an artist’s controversies are far less black and white, and such is the case for Kanye West.

Kanye has one of the greatest musical discographies of all time, with 24 Grammy Awards through his career, and he has been a staple in pop culture–whether for better or worse–for well over two decades. With Kanye recently returning to tour again, there were plenty of questions about whether it was appropriate for him to deserve such a successful comeback after his numerous antisemitic comments. While Kanye did take a full page out of the Wall Street Journal to write an apology, it is fair to ask whether he has done enough to earn people’s forgiveness.

Kanye has not done enough to repay for the damage he has done. While Kanye might have had a few valid excuses and shown better intent now, it is unfair of him to come back from everything he has said and done, say he has turned a new leaf and expect the world to accept him with open arms. As easy as it is to want to forgive someone for wanting to change, they need to atone for their actions and show that they are taking the proper steps to make amends. Saying he has changed is not enough; while he might have never directly hurt someone during his last near-decade of manic episodes, the hateful rhetoric spread to such a large audience had a strong impression on millions of people.

The world watched a man clearly struggling with serious mental health issues and with serious bipolar disorder, and continued to exploit his name and image as he continued to spiral into a self-destructive trend and succumbed to drug abuse. While Kanye West has not fully earned his right to return yet, he has at least begun his journey towards possible redemption.

Finally, it is important to look at the case of Michael Jackson:

Maybe the single most iconic artist of our lifetimes, Michael Jackson, also has one of the most controversial legacies in modern pop-culture history, with infamous allegations of grooming, molesting, and extorting multiple minors. Despite being at the peak of his stardom, fans at the time of the initial accusations were willing to turn a blind eye when it became convenient to them.

With the recent release of the “Michael” movie, it is interesting to see how people choose to remember him. The movie opened with a record-setting $217 million global return in its first week. Despite Michael Jackson’s notorious legacy, it seems as if some superstars transcend standards that would cancel others.

So, it is important not to separate the art from the artist. An artist cannot have their art separated from them; some art is so intrinsically connected to the person who created it that severing that connection makes the art inherently lose part of its value. On the other hand, there are cases where supporting said art also inherently advocates—and spreads—the message or actions an artist wants to idealise, and it is simply impossible to remove an artist’s fundamental input on their own work.

Above all else, though, there is one final question that matters the most: Does the meaning of the art matter more to the artist, or the viewer’s interpretation of the art? Because that will shape how you allow yourself to support and appreciate an art form.

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