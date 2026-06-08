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THE VOTES ARE IN. From Wednesday, May 13, to Thursday, May 14, Pasadena City College’s (PCC) students voted in the spring general election for the new Associated Students Executive Board (ASPCC) 2026-2027 cycle.

According to LancerLife/ASPCC, this year’s election was one where students participated the most, with over 1,000 voting ballots received.

It’s time to get to know this year’s PCC student government representatives’ plans and goals.

Jesus Cuevas Sanchez (he/him) | President

Current President of the CORE Radical Scholars Club and upcoming ASPCC President Jesus Cuevas is a nontraditional student who has advocated for formerly incarcerated students and promoted his campaign primarily through community. Sanchez believes that connecting with students one-on-one and attending club events can help students feel connected to the ASPCC board.

“One of my things was meeting students halfway. I come from a community being formally incarcerated or system-impacted. Even students in recovery [say] they’re very isolated,” said Sanchez. “I’m going to use social media to engage with students which is why I kept my campaign account. Interaction is my main goal.”

Maria Alejandra Infante Arboleda (she/her) | Executive Vice President

As Executive Vice President of Associated Students, Maria Infante holds two main responsibilities, which include managing PCC’s club community as chair of the Inter-Club Council (ICC) and serving as interim President when the President is not present. With involvement in multiple clubs and as the previous Vice President of Student Services, Infante wants to help clubs more personally with event planning.

“I have a lot of experience being a part of the club community, and [so] I really wanted to give back to clubs,” said Infante.

Maria Gonzalez Cerna (she/her) | Vice President of Public Relations

After a difficult transition from high school to community college, first-year student Maria Gonzalez Cerna pushed herself out of her comfort zone and started getting involved in every corner of PCC. As the new Vice President of Public Relations, Gonzalez is in charge of all marketing aspects of Associated Students, such as promoting events, creating flyers, managing ASPCC’s social media, and maintaining LancerLife. Gonzalez hopes to engage and invite more students into campus life by bringing more awareness to the countless events hosted by the Associated Student.

“Besides all the benefits that we [Associated Students] bring to PCC, I feel like it’s a really good opportunity to network and make your connections and see what places you can fit,” said Gonzalez.

Ariel Pyi Soe (she/her) | Vice President of Sustainability

The Vice President of Sustainability constructs, implements, and promotes sustainable policies and programs while collaborating alongside PCC’s Sustainability, Facilities, and Planning Committees. Motivated by her passion for political science and environmentalism, Ariel Pyi Soe wants to bring more eco-friendly resources to campus and increase student involvement in policy-making discussions. Her goals are to advance decarbonization, expand Environmental Sustainability Club initiatives, and promote collaboration between all voices on campus.

“I think that the most important thing is for students to get involved,” said Soe. “For clubs, centers, and departments here to get involved. And for it to not just be an administration thing, but also, something that involves student voices and involves community’s voices as well.”

Kaylae Guerrero (she/her) | Vice President of External Affairs

The Vice President of External Affairs serves as ASPCC’s lobbyist. They are the students’ primary representative to groups outside of PCC, such as other colleges, our local region, the Student Senate for California Community Colleges, and our legislators at state and national levels. It is their responsibility to be aware of legislation that may affect community college students and to convey and advocate for the students’ needs to legislators.

Trinity Khoo (she/her) | The President of Business Affairs

The Vice President of Business Affairs is responsible for maintaining the Associated Students budget, overseeing ASPCC’s expenditures, and chairing the Finance Committee. After gaining exposure to how involved the position is in budgeting and supporting finances that impact students and clubs as a member of the AS Committee, upcoming VP of Business Affairs Trinity Khoo seeks to play a bigger role in serving the student body.

“I want to build on existing foundations, while looking for ways to improve efficiency and always making sure we’re putting students first,” said Khoo.

Alba Cruz (she/her) | The Vice President of Campus Activities

The Vice President of Campus Activities advocates for Lancers through campus events, working with different programs and clubs to foster community connection. With the baseline responsibilities of planning and coordinating events that unite the student body, Alba Cruz intends to conduct surveys and outreach to see what events students are interested in participating in. She is especially focused on organizing more cultural and creativity-based events to engage students.

“It’s really beautiful to see planning and an event coming to life, and I think that’s what motivated me the most to apply [as VP of campus activities],” said Cruz. “I love working in community, I love talking to new people and [the ability of] bringing their interests onto campus.”

Jesslie Vega (she/her) | Student Trustee

The Student Trustee is a student representative to the PCC’s Board of Trustees. The role serves as a bridge between the Board of Trustees and the ASPCC Executive Board to advocate on behalf of all students, having direct involvement in policy decisions with the reserved right to make and second motions.

“When the federal government completely shut down, things like emergency aid support [and] basic needs were completely defunded. I couldn’t rely on Welfare. I couldn’t rely on PCC,” said Jesslie Vega, the new student trustee.

Vega intends to give a voice to students from underprivileged backgrounds and update outdated resources for students who need assistance, such as the LancerCare website.

Leah Castaneda (she/her) | Chief Justice

The Chief Justice chairs the Supreme Council, ASPCC’s judicial branch of government, and reviews the AS Constitution and bylaws to ensure all board members follow the rules. As someone interested in law, the upcoming Chief Justice Leah Castaneda gravitated towards the position for her desire to enforce transparency and accountability at a local level. She aims to ensure funds are directed with student interest in mind and to further the ASPCC constitution’s goal of sustainability.

“I want to offer as much of myself to PCC as I can, and I hope to do that by leading an active Supreme Council that is always working to make our campus an even better place,” said Castaneda.

The positions for Vice President of Academic Affairs, Vice President of Student Services, and President of Equity are not decided through vote. Those positions go through an application process where ASPCC board members interview applicants during the summer. From there, the ASPCC president decides who the role will go to for the 2026-2027 school year.

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