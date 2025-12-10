Share:

The Trump administration, through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), announced a temporary freeze on all asylum applications and renewals, as well as a pause on all immigration from 19 countries that previously had travel visas frozen.

Affected countries include: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. The USCIS memorandum announcing the policy included a clause that applicants from the countries accepted after January 1, 2021 would undergo “a thorough re-review process, including a potential interview.”

At Pasadena City College, this could potentially affect all international students from any affected countries. PCC is home to a large population of international students. Over 2% of students at PCC are on student visas, according to a 2023-2024 observational report from the Office of Institutional Effectiveness.

Su Lin Pyae Aung is an international student from Myanmar, an affected country. She came to the United States through an international student visa, and could potentially have her application re-reviewed. At the moment, she’s personally unaffected, but the statement isn’t a good sign.

“This feels really demoralizing that it’s happening to my people,” Su Lin told the Courier.

Pasadena City College and its International Student Center (ISC) have yet to comment publicly on the matter, though they issued a warning after the June travel ban.

It warned international students to delay unnecessary travel. However, the Courier piece on these bans revealed many international students only travel for necessity, often returning home to visit their families. Now, this may no longer be an option at all as the government gets even more strict. Students from countries affected by this green card pause and re-review process have called the college to do something.

“As a community college with such a huge, huge Burmese population, we pay our tuition,” Su Lin said. “[PCC] should really advocate for students and what we’re going through.”

This is only the latest in recent efforts by the Trump administration to hamper immigration from the Global South. Alongside the aforementioned travel visa freeze, Trump scaled up ICE deployments nationwide, including in Pasadena and the broader Los Angeles area.

The ISC has gone as far as instructing those who plan to travel and aren’t from a country on the ban list to print the U.S. Proclamation as evidence so they may re-enter the U.S., alongside bank statements showing sufficient funding proof.

The USCIS claims these countries have been classified as high-risk because of worries immigrants from those countries will “pose a threat to national security or public safety.” This process, they say, will help protect Americans.

The USCIS explained that the process is on a case-by-case basis to determine whether an immigrant has met certain concerning criteria. This includes being listed in the Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS) as a Known or Suspected Terrorist (KST) under Tier 1 or 2 classifications or under Tier 3 or 4 with significant “derogatory” information. The latter statement wasn’t clarified in their memorandum as to what qualifies as derogatory information.

Immigrants also connected to criminal activity whether in the past, currently, or planned involvement that poses serious harm or danger to communities will be flagged. Immigrants who can’t legally prove their identity will also be under scrutiny.

At PCC, the ISC hasn’t released a statement based on this new order, but international students can turn to the center for help and up-to-date information by visiting them in D204 or contacting their offices through email at iso@pasadena.edu.

Follow: