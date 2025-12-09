Share:

On Nov. 6th, 2025, the U.S Department of Education issued a press release over the proposal draft to implement OBBBA’s student loan fund changes; and in doing so, the language of what is or isn’t a professional degree was also changed, classifying said degrees as “nonprofessional”. These degrees include: nursing, physician assistant, physical therapy, audiology, architecture, accounting, education, and social work.

According to the press release, the student’s annual loans for new borrowers will now cap at $20,500 for graduate students, with the total amount of loans in a lifetime being capped at $100,000. For professional students, they are able to take up to $50,000 of loans per year, with the total amount of loans in a lifetime being capped at $200,000.

The loan cap for non professional degrees is almost half the amount of those considered professional. So what does this mean for Pasadena City College students?

According to the Dean of Sciences, Dr. Young, these changes would affect degrees at PCC.

“PCC students should be relatively unimpacted because the rule changes don’t really impact undergraduate degrees, but it will potentially impact students who are looking beyond PCC for degrees that were removed from the list of professional degrees,” he said.

However, PCC is known for being #1 in California for transfer students. Not only does PCC offer a plethora of degrees for those who are getting into nursing, architecture, accounting, education, and social work, the college also acts as a stepping stone for careers such as physician assistant, physical therapy, and audiology.

For students who want to pursue these careers, especially those who are low-income, they may have a harder time financing their education. Those who don’t know what they want to do might also need to choose more wisely on what careers they decide to get into so as to not reach the cap limit.

For many PCC students, this change is disappointing, insulting, and unjustified.

“Even obtaining it would be difficult since I am a low-income student, and with that act coming into play it makes it more difficult for me to acquire the financial help/assets to achieve that degree,” says PCC nursing student Nhatalie Capili.

Not only has this bill affected student loans, but many people find it offensive that these degrees are considered “non-professional” because of the amount of hard work it takes to graduate and continue with these careers. It is worth noting that after the pandemic, there have been severe teacher and nursing shortages with many citing how challenging and overworked they have felt since then.

“I think it’s unfair because for me, nursing is just like every major that is difficult to obtain/achieve because even the doctoral nursing majors, etc., are not considered a professional degree anymore when we all worked equally as hard as other professional degrees to obtain that license/privilege,” says Capili.

Though PCC’s current curriculum and courses will not be affected, the main concern for students now is how they will finance their degrees after graduating and/or transferring.

