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If you had a penny for every time someone used a penny, you’d have…well not much — and that’s kind of the problem. About five months after the U.S. Mint ceased penny production on November 12, 2025, the change seemed to go unnoticed. For consumers and businesses alike, the disappearance of the one-cent coin reflects a reality that had already taken hold: the penny had become more symbolic than practical.

The decision to halt production was rooted in cost. According to the U.S. Mint, it had become significantly more expensive to produce a penny than its face value. Manufacturing costs rose from 1.42 cents per coin to 3.69 cents, making production economically inefficient.

For many retail workers, the penny’s decline already had been apparent in day-to-day transactions.

“Sometimes when I’m giving change back, and I’m short a penny, I’ll ask the customer if they want a penny, and they’ll say no,” said local liquor store employee Alex Mac.

Businesses have quietly adapted. In many cases, stores round transactions to the nearest five cents when cash is used, absorbing minimal losses or gains in the process. For instance, they’ll round up if a transaction’s change tendered is $3.01, they will give back $3.05. For small businesses, these adjustments appear negligible.

“It’s very minimal at the end of the day,” said Kevin Tarula, manager of Pasadena City College’s campus store. “It could be like a dollar for the whole day.”

Tarula said most customers already rely on debit or credit cards, limiting the impact of eliminating pennies altogether.

“Most people pay with card anyway, and it doesn’t really affect us negatively,” he said. “We just adapted to it.”

As existing pennies remain in circulation, banks continue to distribute them, though supplies are finite. Over time, the coin is expected to become increasingly scarce.

“They said, we’re going to keep sending pennies until we run out, and we eventually will,” said Lelana Sanchez, a U.S. Postal Service employee, recalling a conversation with their bank. “And that’s when we’ll round up or round down for our transactions.”

For younger consumers, the shift away from coins may be even less noticeable. Many students say they rarely, if ever, use physical currency.

“I don’t use coins at all,” said Oscar Zayas, a student who prefers to pay by card.

This transition raises broader questions about the future of cash in an increasingly digital economy. Countries like Sweden and Norway have led the push towards cashless systems, but are now reassessing that shift.

According to reporting by Miranda Bryant for The Guardian, Sweden and Norway have the lowest levels of cash in circulation. Fears over so-called “hybrid attacks” — disruptions that could target digital infrastructure — have renewed the case for maintaining physical currency as a safeguard.

That question highlights a broader debate: whether efficiency should outweigh resilience. In a report by Wired, Mehul Desai, resident expert at the University of Chicago, said the shift toward digital payments must be approached with caution.

“There’s a growing appetite for a cashless society,” said Desai. “If a digital currency organically becomes adopted at scale, driven by a rogue agenda and without due checks and balances in place, that leaves us vulnerable. Let’s get ahead of this and do it right.”

For now, the penny’s quiet fade from everyday transactions reflects a practical shift rather than a moment of cultural significance. Unlike other discontinued forms of currency, its absence has drawn little public reaction — perhaps because, for many, it had already disappeared in practice long before production officially stopped.

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