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This semester, generative Artificial Intelligence has been spotted on posters around Pasadena City College (PCC)’s campus for resources such as the Music Department, Musical Theatre Workshop, Blackacedamia, and the Black Success Center.

Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) has been a rising trend since 2020, as companies compete today for further advancements of generative AI, the public gains further access to AI tools. Online, AI has been used to produce video content, generate marketing materials, formulate websites, and infiltrate the visual arts community to cut costs on skilled human artists. Such works are referred to as “slop,” online: low effort, low quality, thoughtless works that mimic the real deal to garner views and attention.

Gen AI has also been a hot topic among school systems, as language learning models (LLMs) such as Chat GPT have been used to generate essays for students, and even grades for teachers by learning from online databases. For this reason, schools have attempted to crack down on the use of Gen AI for schoolwork, including essays, artworks, and research papers.

Most posters for PCC resources have utilized basic graphic design elements, stock art from graphic design programs, or even student made artwork, but these elements have been either replaced or removed entirely to make way for AI generated art.

The most recent disappointment for students is the AI generated art on PCC’s Black Prom, sponsored by Ujima and Blackacedamia. When brought up to students of Ujima that the poster included AI generated art of the figures in the poster, most students expressed disappointment towards those promoting an event students had high hopes for.

“I didn’t know [AI] was used,” Ujima member Jaisyn Barad said. “Had I known I would’ve told whoever made the poster ‘hey there are students on campus who could have made the poster.’”

Around the corner, in the Black Student Success Center, Student worker Baila Ndiaye shared similar concerns.

“If it’s AI, then I feel like it’s a wasted opportunity, it’s better to have a student in art get involved, it’ll give them some type of experience, some type of work,” said Ndiaye.

Aside from disappointment in those involved with the approval process of the poster, Barad recalls the real world impact AI data centers are having on minority and impoverished communities.

People are being displaced or exploited by the corporations installing these data centers that use the resources like water and electricity from surrounding communities.

“AI is really harmful, aside from harming black or brown, or just communities in general, it’s taking away clean and free water, it’s really damaging to the environment,” Barad said.

Advisors from the Black Student Success Center did not have any comments on the issue.

Further problems with generative AI posters spread within the Center for the Arts, as students have noticed posters for the Music Department’s Lancer Concert Band using clearly generated art for multiple posters.

“There’s talks about it, a lot of students see the poster and are like ‘what the hell?’” said Music program student Alexander Briseno.

Students within the Arts Building, including those in the music program, recognize the hypocrisy of the music department’s use of generative AI.

“It was quite ironic that we have AI generated things in an art building specifically for human made creations,” PCC Student Max Kim said.

On a poster for a combined concert with the Lancer Concert Band and College Community Orchestra, Zak Graff, manager in the music lab for the Center for the Arts, explained that AI art was submitted by a Faculty Director, which he then brought to the marketing department.

Graff works with the Strategic Communication and Marketing (SCaM) department and ensemble directors to create the posters for the performing and communication arts division.

Explaining why he didn’t interfere with the AI being a large part of the poster, Graff said, “We promote the themes and content of the performances to the best of our ability and invite folks to attend the events we have here on campus…I’m not an artistic director.”

Unfortunately for Graff, the use of AI on promotional posters isn’t just an aesthetic turn-off for students.

“It actually makes me want to [attend] significantly less,” said Max Kim, a student who plans to start a business using bleach painting and graphic design, currently enrolled in art classes to pursue his goal.

Kim admits to feeling powerless when facing the threat of being replaced by AI art, especially when his own institution is participating in its use. Students like Kim feel betrayed seeing AI art on promotional posters, and it actively discourages them from attending these events, making the role of promotion for these posters far less effective, and to the detriment of the students performing.

It’s important to understand SCaM’s ability when it comes to marketing materials, as they are the final front these AI posters must face before being published. Gilbert Rivera, who works as a graphic designer for SCaM, confirmed a poster for the Transfer Center was made in-house and used photoshop to parody the artifacts of Gen AI models such as ChatGPT. This decision was requested by the Transfer Center.



“It wouldn’t make sense to [use AI] if it was done that way,” Rivera said.

Despite criticism of the AI poster and SCaM’s ability to create graphics in-house when requested, Graff continues to insist the use of AI isn’t his concern.

“The medium, in my opinion, is less important than the message,” Graff said, “…I’m a little bit agnostic on art itself.”

For the art students who believe in their own hard work, the medium becomes the most important part of the process.

“I see [AI] posters and I think ‘wow even my arts program that I’m a part of thinks I’m more replaceable,’” Briseno said.

“Using AI art and AI generated images is just a bit of a punch in the face for no real reason other than saving a little bit of time,” Kim said.

Griff confirmed that student artwork has been used on posters for events before, and details that the process mainly takes place within a single classroom of the Faculty Director before other methods are considered. This lack of promotion towards student artists around campus seems to be consistent among other departments using AI art.

Students, though, aren’t aware of these opportunities. The lack of outreach to students in PCC art programs frustrates students like Kim.

“I think it shows a lack of communication between people, being able to work together between different departments should exist,” said Kim.

The use of AI posters within PCC is minimal so far, but their impact has been quite significant on the student base around them. As these resources continue to develop, they’ll require more posters, and thus the reliance on Gen AI could rise in response.

Barad understood the dangers of relying on AI for a quick alternative to hard work.

“I have found it to be convenient, but I admit AI is addictive…it’s a drug in electronic form,” he said.

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