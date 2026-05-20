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The United States is no stranger to school shootings, but with shootings becoming more constant, on or near campuses the last four years, staff and students are being asked to attend training to stay aware and alert but most plans in place haven’t been practiced, including at Pasadena City College (PCC).

Earlier this year a deadly shooting at Brown University had students under lock down, also known as sheltering in place. This tragedy, amongst others, prompted neighboring colleges such as East Los Angeles College (ELAC) to offer training as one way of taking precautions for these catastrophic events.

However, at PCC training, workshops, or small mentions of precautions aren’t vocalized on campus and emergency drills aren’t prioritized or offered.

PCC Television and Radio professor, Glenn D. Cunanan, who has been a full-time professor on campus for twelve years, mentions the lack of school training for faculty and campus plans.

“We haven’t received any training for school shootings [and I’ve] been here since 2014,” said Cunanan. “We should have a plan in place for the school.”

Upon diving deeper on PCC’s website, precautions and videos for events like school shootings, weather emergencies, threats, or other violence are hidden among the Police & College Safety section. This section is mainly dedicated towards information on PCC’s police department and its cadet program.

Hidden away under the safety resource tab is where one can find the “active shooter” videos, safe guards, and advice in the event of a school shooting.

PCC police officer Tyler Robins directed anyone who is curious or seeking protocol information towards PCC’s official website. He then further elaborated on the role of his cadets and himself in case of a shooting until the city’s police department responds to the scene.

“We issue a lock down for the campus, people are taught to either leave if they can, if they’re somewhere where they can get to safety or shelter in place,” said Robins. “We’ll respond as best we can but you know your campus police are unarmed.”

PCC cadets are properly trained and taught how to deal with any campus or community situation needed. But despite being trained and having all proper certifications, campus police can only do so much in the event of an active shooter.

“I have been here for seventeen years,” said Robins. “I’ve never needed to use a firearm nor felt like I needed one at any time.”

Although Robins has never had to use such force in his career, this leaves the question of in the event of an emergency, would the lack of such tools make a difference in the five minutes it takes city police to respond to campus emergencies.

While some people may be under the impression that students have already been taught to run from danger or shelter in place, students are still demanding practicing drills and having a plan in case of an emergency.

PCC student, Robert Medina, talked about the need to have procedures in emergency scenarios for the safety of everyone on or near campus.

“I mean not all students are going to run, a lot of students when they hear the sound they get scared, they start hiding, they start fearing for their lives, they don’t go into fight or flight,” said Medina. “Some people freeze still and it’s just an easy target for somebody.”

The consensus from students and staff is that practicing allows for mistakes, meaning, if emergency situations happen, the campus will be better equipped. They say, rather than regretting the consequences of ill-preparedness, the college needs to act now.

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