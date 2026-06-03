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A wellness vending machine, which would carry products such as condoms, Narcan, tampons and Plan B, is in the works to arrive on Pasadena City College’s (PCC) campus after securing grant funding. The American College Health Foundation and the American Society for Emergency Contraception grants were awarded to PCC through Student Health Services, paving the way for the machine to get up and running.

The plan for the vending machine is still in progress, but a predevelopment student survey conducted by Student Health Services showed strong interest, with 36% saying they would use it frequently and 56% saying occasionally.

“I like the idea of a wellness vending machine. We’re college students; we’re young and dumb,” said student Robert Mendoza. “It would be helpful to anyone, especially for those who are not confident enough to really go get the product. The privacy makes it even better.”

Access and privacy were shown to be top concerns for students.

When it comes to sexual health, students can often feel ashamed and fear what their peers might think of them, causing many students to not use the proposed services. To address these concerns, the location would be chosen in a part of the school that does not have high traffic in an effort to conserve privacy. Additionally, this location would be accessible not only to PCC students but to the entire Pasadena community.

“I think that it’s really important that we have student health vending machines,” said ASPCC Vice President of External Affairs Madalyn Lauterbach. “If students feel unsure or embarrassed about accessing their health needs at the student health center, then it can be really significant for them to visit a vending machine that offers services they might otherwise feel too shy to access in person,” she said.

This foundation is different from most colleges, such as Caltech, whose wellness vending machine is only accessible to those with a student ID. Uplifting similar restrictions on our campus addresses the urgency needed to counteract issues such as LA County’s averages of 6-7 deaths per day from drug overdose, according to The Los Angeles Times. Having a vending machine that gives out free Narcan to anyone, that’s open 24/7, can ultimately save lives for everyone discreetly.

Student Health Services hopes to have prices of up to 75% off market prices, but like all projects, funding still remains an issue.

Schools like UC Berkeley and Modesto Junior College charge around $5 for emergency contraceptives, $3 for pregnancy tests, and give out products such as tampons, Narcan, and fentanyl strips for free. Student Health Services hopes to keep most things like Narcan, tampons, ibuprofen, Tylenol, condoms, and similar products free and only charge around $7-8 for emergency contraceptives.

“Whatever we pay, it’ll be marked up just slightly so that we can cover the maintenance fees of the vending machine. We won’t make anything off of it,” said PCC’s Nurse Practitioner Mindy Throop. “We might beg them for money, but I’m really hopeful that we won’t need to.”

Steering the ship for many of these ideas is Throop. Keeping the vending machine at the forefront, Throop has been working with ASPCC to see what can help students the most. The Student Health Center already offers low-cost services such as blood chemistry panels, immunizations, and emergency contraceptives, although many students are unaware of the services.

What begins in her office on a blank poster on her wall are observations that connect to ideas like a bubble map. With careful consideration of the survey results and consistent push for funding, the project will be tailored directly to students’ needs.

Although the vending machines aren’t coming into production immediately, the Student Health Center offers many free services, such as medical consultations with licensed health professionals and flu vaccinations.

The Student Health Center–in the meantime–is available by walk-in or appointment in the Armen Sarafian (U) Building.

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