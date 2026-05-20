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A newly proposed California bill, titled the Community College Student Right to Access Act, would require community colleges to provide medication abortion services on all campuses across California as soon as 2029.

Introduced by Assemblymember Catherine Stefani, the bill, if passed, would allow roughly 2 million young adults access to abortion services currently only provided to typical four-year colleges.

“Reproductive health care is essential health care,” said Assemblymember Catherine Setfani. “California has led the nation in protecting reproductive rights, and this bill is the next step in making those rights a reality for all.”

Originally proposed to take effect in 2028 before being amended to 2029, this bill would require student health centers on every campus to not only provide but promote awareness of their services for abortion by medication. Student health centers would also need to provide adequate information on these services to students and post the availability of these services on the school’s designated internet websites.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade back in 2022, California has remained committed to ensuring abortion services stay legal and accessible statewide.

“While the intent of the bill is to expand reproductive health access, the clinical requirements for medication abortion… currently exceed the capacity of most community college health centers,” said Mindy Throop, Director of Student Health Services. “Our focus is on ensuring that any service we provide is safe, medically sound, and fully supported by the necessary clinical protocols.”

Pasadena City College currently has a number of services for students in need of care, such as direct access to oral and emergency contraceptives, prescription services where providers can send prescriptions directly to a student’s preferred pharmacy, specialized care for long-acting reversible contraception like IUDs or Nexplanon, and community partnerships with services such as Planned Parenthood.

“To further bridge the health equity gap, we are thrilled to announce that we have just secured grant funding to launch a 24/7 Health and Wellness Kiosk on campus,” said Director Throop.

The Health and Wellness Kiosk will provide around-the-clock access to emergency contraception and Opill, condoms and sexual awareness supplies, harm reduction tools, as well as over-the-counter medications and first aid supplies.

“PCC is committed to serving as a primary resource for our students’ reproductive and sexual health needs,” said Director Throop.

For more information on Student Health Services, you can visit room U-201 in the Sarafian Building Monday through Friday every week.

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