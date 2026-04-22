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A new parking permit system was implemented at PCC this semester, causing a major increase in parking tickets for both students and staff.

The previous system, PayByPhone, was an app students and visitors could download on their phones for daily parking permits. The new system for daily parking permits is simply a QR code you can scan, which is located in the parking lots.

The parking machines are also still available in each lot if people are unable to pay online. However, another issue with the parking machines is there is only one in each lot, which can be difficult to locate for new students and visitors.

“What we did is provide extra opportunities or options for students to use, to be more student-convenient,” said PCC Chief of Police Steven Matchan.

While the QR codes seem more accessible for students, reception in PCC’s parking lots is very poor. The bad service doesn’t allow for a quick and easy parking payment, which isn’t necessarily convenient for students.

“It’s leading many people to be more susceptible to parking tickets, and many students don’t have the money to pay off the tickets,” said PCC student Joshua Kim. “Even if it’s disputable, the ruling may not always be in the students favor.

The confusion with the new system has been the cause of some citations while other students are receiving parking tickets despite having paid for a parking permit.

“I’m frustrated because I bought a permit for the semester, but I was still wrongfully ticketed by the parking police,” said Kim.

Parking patrolling has also increased this semester, which has also contributed to the increase in parking citations.

“Because we’re enforcing now, more so than we have in the past, we have seen an increase in citations,” said Matchen.

Although the new system has caused some frustration to students and staff, the citations indicate that many simply aren’t paying for parking. Many students at PCC have gambled and won without paying for parking, but with more patrols in the lots this semester, the odds aren’t in their favor.

“It’s lowkey valid,” said PCC student Gustavo Aguilar. “The amount of people that would just park and not pay is insane. Props to the people that haven’t gotten caught.”

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