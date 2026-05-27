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In April of 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) set a deadline for certain state and local government entities to align digital content to amendments made to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by April 26, 2027.

In 2024, the DOJ adopted the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA as the now-required ADA standard for web content, mobile applications, and digital services across state and local government entities with populations of 50,000 or more, including California Community Colleges like Pasadena City College (PCC). If such institutions do not meet the 2027 deadline, they risk breaking the law.

“Just as stairs can exclude people who use wheelchairs from accessing government buildings, inaccessible web content and mobile apps can exclude people with a range of disabilities from accessing government services,” stated the DOJ, expressing the need for the rule.

The rule’s regulations apply broadly across institutional digital environments, including instructional materials, student service platforms, and public-facing websites. This encompasses oversight on everything from campus flyers to meeting agendas.

The guidelines help accommodate those with blindness and low vision, deafness and hearing loss, limited mobility, speech disabilities, photosensitivity, learning disabilities, and cognitive limitations, to ensure all students have equitable access to educational opportunities and support services.

“[Students are] going to see how things are being presented differently,” said Dean of Distance Education Raqual Torres Retena. “That’s where students are going to be able to experience the difference.”

PCC is part of the World Wide Web Consortium, which was developed by the WCAG, providing standards and guidelines for web-based accessibility.

The school also falls under the Accessibility Capability Maturity Model project (ACMM) of the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

The ACMM serves as a technical assistance hub for community colleges, breaking down broad concepts of digital accessibility into achievable milestones so institutions can proactively improve accessibility at a pace that aligns with their resources.

The ACMM team typically conducts a two-to-three-day site visit to college campuses, where they provide a baseline assessment to help the institution develop an accessibility improvement plan for the coming year.

With PCC receiving this assessment last year, a campus-wide accessibility workgroup of administrators and faculty members has been organized to focus on digital accessibility. From the Office of Institutional Equity, Diversity, and Justice to fiscal services, the workgroup consists of staff from all departments to collectively identify digital hurdles and problem solve.

A majority of faculty members who teach online distance education were certified in 2020 or after the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in many not being explicitly made aware of the newer information that has come through Title II and needing ongoing training to remain in compliance with Distance Education regulations.

Currently, the accessibility work group is collaborating with the faculty who teach distance education to ensure their Canvas site and educational materials comply with federal accessibility regulations.

“We want to make sure that our students that are taking online classes have a good experience, that… they’re able to participate, engage fully with online instruction, and [know] that we’re doing the best we can,” said Vice President of Instruction Laura Ramirez.

Faculty coordinators have been developing workshops so that faculty understand what is expected of them. Abiding by said accessibility laws necessitates implementing video captions, speech-to-text readings, correcting font sizing and color coordination for clear visibility, remediating large PDFs, and more.

“It’s a heavy lift,” Que Dang, co-chair of the campus-wide accessibility work group, said. “We are trying to create a coordinated effort to meet every single requirement, but it’s going to take time. In the long run, [compliance with the guidelines] definitely reaps the benefits and it outweighs the work that’s involved.”

Dang and her co-chair, Carmen Stephens, routinely meet multiple times a month to update each other and conduct research on topics such as federal government support and PDF remediation.

Since public educational institutions do not generate course content themselves, but instead procure content through third-party vendors, institutions may be dependent on vendors to make their course content accessible. However, many of these vendors may be unable or unwilling to respond to ad hoc accessibility requests within the expedited time frames required to comply with the limitations of the proposed exceptions.

During semester and quarter sessions, students can expect adjustments to remediation materials, including new digital learning platforms and sources.

“Throughout the year, there’s going to be changes and things worked on, but the goal is not to disrupt a program or service or class a student already has,” Stephens said.

Despite all the complications and manual labor involved in adhering to the federal regulations, administrators and faculty members remain unified by one core principle: everyone should have a right to education.

“When we comply to accessibility standards, we are not just helping students who need… extra accommodations, but we’re helping all students,” Dang said.

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