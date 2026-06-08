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Google and its AI overviews have recently been at the center of discourse after Google “accidentally” teased AI Mode becoming the default search in the future for Chrome, sparking rising popularity in opposing search engines.

Backlash intensified towards Google after reports surfaced that Google was testing versions of Chrome that routed searches directly into AI Mode. Google officially clarified that the changes were just experimental in Chrome Canary and Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering for Search at Google, then claimed that the change was actually an “error” rather than an upcoming default setting.

The inconsistency and rise in these AI overviews (or AIO) has left users unsure of their comfortability level in trusting the results of these auto-generated responses while some don’t want AI integration at all and others want the choice to make that decision, leaving many reluctant to adopt a default AI Mode search.

A study by Cornell University showed that around 11% of claims in these AIO’s were unsupported by cited sources. Beyond that, the study also showed that AIO activation is around 13.7%, rising to 64.7% for question-form queries.

Google has invested billions of dollars into AI development, and their over reliance on AI features has begun to push users away to different platforms.

DuckDuckGo, an alternative search engine, saw its installs up 30% over the past few weeks as users look for AI-free alternatives that cut out the untrustworthy summaries.

Other competition like Bing, another search engine run and operated by Microsoft, recently added the ability to turn off AI responses through a new browser extension. They’ve reported that over 1 billion people used their platform in April of 2026.

Another problem users have with Google’s increasing dependence on AI summaries is that it has begun reducing visits to original publishers’ websites. In response, the United Kingdom introduced a change that allows publishers to block their work from being sourced in Google’s AI summaries.

The Courier interviewed PCC students to see what they thought about AI search engines.

“Personally, I don’t like AI since there can be incorrections when making research and can give misinformation,” said Lizzy Deloya.

Others had more complicated feelings towards AI.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, AI is the worst because how fake it can be…but I mean at times it could be helpful too,” said Julian Perez.

As Google continues to lead users to AI-generated summaries instead of important links, it seems that this shift towards an AI-first experience has ignited a rise in popularity in other search engines for some, and might continue to do so until user demands are met.

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