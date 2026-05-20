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Monday, May 11, 2026

10:05 a.m. – An individual reported she felt unsafe passing by a homeless person near the Tennis Courts. The subject was asked to leave.

11:06 a.m. – An officer escorted a homeless person in Lot 4 off campus after asking them to leave.

3:43 p.m. – A report was made by a student who had his bike stolen from the bike racks near the L Building.

6:15 p.m. – A custodian reported a homeless person sleeping in the GM Building. They were asked to leave.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

12:39 p.m. – Staff reported that a student collapsed in the R Building. The student regained consciousness, refused medical attention, but agreed with an officer to go to the Health Center.

1:54 p.m. – Staff reported art was stolen from the CA Building.

3:01 p.m. – An officer was requested by staff in the D Building to be present in a meeting with a student and staff. The student was escorted from the area by the officer at the request of staff.

7:40 p.m. – Library staff reported that a student claimed he was solicited for a sexual act in the restroom and accused staff of following and harassing him. An officer spoke to the student and assisted him.

8:04 p.m. – A report was made of a male and female having a verbal argument in Lot 4. An officer approached the individuals and asked them to leave campus.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

1:26 a.m. – A cadet reported a homeless person was pacing back and possibly smoking in Lot 1. They were escorted off campus.

2:11 a.m. – An officer approached two homeless people near the Mirror Pools and asked them to leave.

6:24 a.m. – Staff reported an individual walked into campus from the west side and was yelling at himself. An officer searched the area but was unable to locate the individual.

11:36 a.m. – An instructor reported an individual was in emotional distress in the C Building. A cadet approached the individual and said that she was feeling anxious and unwell. The individual was transported to the Health Center.

11:43 a.m. – A student reported that a homeless person was handling raw meat in the restroom sink of the GM Building. An officer checked the restrooms but the subject was nowhere to be found.

12:45 p.m. – A student reported a prior off-campus incident involving another student in the same class and expressed concern about an upcoming field trip. An officer advised the student not to attend the field trip, let the professor know, and that a Title IX report would be filed. The Sheriff’s Department advised the student to file a report at their station.

Thursday, May 14, 2026

9:56 a.m. – Library staff requested a wellness check on a homeless person who was found lying down in a restroom stall. An officer contacted the individual and asked them to leave after making sure they were okay.

10:27 a.m. – A report was made of an individual who had been attempting to spit on passersby in the CA Building. An officer checked the building but was unable to find the individual.

1:16 p.m. – Staff reported an unconscious individual near the D Building. An officer reported that the individual was conscious and suffering from a panic attack. They were transported to the Health Center.

11:13 p.m. – Facilities reported a homeless person near the R Building was removing his clothes and acting strange. They were escorted off campus.

Friday, May 15, 2026

4:48 p.m. – A report was made of a homeless person loitering near the L Building. An officer located the individual and escorted them off campus.

4:57 p.m. – A report was made by an individual stating her vehicle was broken into and items were missing.

10:24 p.m. – A cadet reported a homeless person sleeping near the W Building. The individual was approached and asked to leave.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

3:35 p.m. – The Pasadena Police Department reported an individual was unconscious and had possibly overdosed near the Mirror Pools. An officer was dispatched and paramedics were called. The individual was responsive and transported to the hospital.

8:43 p.m. – An officer approached three homeless people at the CEC campus after hours and asked them to leave.

Sunday, May 17, 2026

7:57 p.m. – An officer approached a homeless person at the CEC campus after hours and asked them to leave.

Nothing else was reported on this day.

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