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Monday April 13

9:27 a.m. – A person was removed from Mirror Pools, because construction was ongoing.

9:36 a.m. – A verbal dispute between a student and administrative personnel regarding class registration at the Foothill Campus’ Community Education Center (CEC) was broken up after calls to campus police.

11:35 a.m. – A person was found smoking in the quad, was reminded of the No Smoking policy.

11:49 a.m. – A person was stopped off campus after matching a description of someone wanted for theft. After being held in custody, this person was found with narcotics on their person.

Tuesday, April 14

12:31 p.m. – A person reading a book at the Community Education Center (CEC) was stopped after leaving a pocketknife at the table they were sitting at. After confirming the knife was within legal size limits, no further action was taken.

5:12 p.m. – A person was found loitering in the CA stairwell, and the entryway to the roof was found to be unlocked. After the person left, police secured the door to the roof.

9:19 p.m. – A custodian alerted authorities after a “suspicious person” was found in the CA building, unsure if they were the same person from the above incident.

Wednesday, April 15

7:58 a.m. – A person walking by Lot 1 was heard yelling profanities by students. The individual was gone by the time officers arrived.

10:01 a.m. – At the Mirror Pools, an individual attempted to strike someone with a stick. The individual left campus before the incident was fully resolved.

7:18 p.m. – A man was removed from the CA building’s bathroom after refusing to leave.

Thursday, April 16

7:51 a.m. – Two people in Lot 5 were asked to leave by officers, they complied.

8:00 a.m. – A person was stopped and asked to leave Lot 5 by officers.

1:22 p.m. – A person pushing a cart was asked to leave campus by officers.

6:11 p.m. – A person in Lot 4 attempted to light something on fire with a lighter. After being confronted by authorities, the person left campus.

Friday, April 17

7:08 a.m. – Pasadena Police Department was contacted after receiving a call about a person claiming to be chased by an armed person near the U building. After reviewing surveillance footage, it doesn’t appear that this actually happened. Officers weren’t able to contact the person who made the call, or the alleged armed person.

12:03 p.m. – At the Community Education Center (CEC), loud music was heard as a woman was yelling. She was asked to leave.

Saturday, April 18

No activities were reported for this date.

Sunday, April 19

7:00 p.m. – Five people were asked to leave the Community Education Center (CEC), to which they all complied.

Monday, April 20, 2026

1:32 p.m. – Local police administered a welfare check on a student after staff reported their message expressing intent to self-harm. The officer contacted them through social media and determined an involuntary psychiatric hold was not needed.

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

10:30 a.m. – An officer attempted to contact a person who was reportedly harassing students near the Mirror Pool, but left before they were found.

12:44 a.m. – Report taken for a Hit and Run in Lot 5.

7:07 p.m. – A person was reportedly using their scooter as a weapon to bother a student near the Facilities building, but they were not found by campus police.

8:03 p.m. – Campus police escorted a person out of the Gymnasium’s locker room after repeatedly being told to leave.

8:36 p.m. – Staff reported someone yelling offensive remarks near the Library but later left the area calmly.

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

12:06 a.m. – Campus police escorted two people off campus.

9:41 a.m. – Individual found loitering in Parking Lot 1 and was asked to leave by campus police.

11:11 a.m. – A report was filed by a student on their stolen bicycle from the CEC campus.

Thursday, April 23, 2026

12:58 a.m. – Officers escorted a person from Parking Lot 5 after hours.

8:47 a.m. – Facilities staff reported an individual who was sleeping near the Circadian who was blocking the walkway, they were asked to leave.

9:13 a.m. – A student reported feeling nauseous and requested to be taken to the Health Center.

9:48 a.m. – Facilities staff reported an encampment causing obstruction for staff and students near Parking Lot 1.

10:08 a.m. – A person was asked to leave after blocking access to the IT building restrooms with his dog, they complied.

3:33 p.m. – Campus Police reported an individual setting up an encampment near Parking Lot 5.

Friday, April 24, 2026

12:05 a.m. – Facilities staff reported an individual using a key to enter the C building after hours but was not located upon inspection.

9:34 a.m. – Staff reported an individual observing vehicles entering and exiting Parking Lot 5, they were not found upon inspection.

11:22 a.m. – A request to speak to an officer was filed to discuss multiple stalking incidents that occurred two years ago.

2:20 p.m. – Report filed on an individual who allegedly yelled at a student, threw a lighter, and spat at her near Lancer Pass, upon arrival, campus police did not find anyone matching the provided description.

2:29 p.m. – Report made on a stolen magnet from the exterior of someone’s vehicle in Parking Lot 4.

10:11 p.m. – An individual was reported to have fallen and sprained his leg near the Galloway Plaza. After requesting an icepack the individual was escorted to his vehicle and transported home by a friend.

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Nothing reported.

Sunday, April 26, 2026

7:21 p.m. – Cadets responded to an individual allegedly throwing an object near the Library and attempting to break into the coffee hut in the area. It was found to be an employee of the coffeehut who did not throw anything at the individual who filed the report.

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