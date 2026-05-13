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Monday, May 4, 2026

2:06 p.m. A student reported that a male subject at Harbison Hall made a threatening statement towards her.

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

1:36 a.m. An officer caught two homeless people wandering around the Mirror Pools. They were escorted off the premises.

1:14 p.m. A student reported that a man in the C building men’s bathroom attempted to sneak a camera under the handicap stall. He was asked to leave the campus.

3:34 p.m. Two people were reported for blocking vehicles that were exiting lot seven. They left after being advised to.

10:17 p.m. Two people were contacted at CEC, near the bungalows, and were advised to leave campus.

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

10:01 a.m. An individual was showering in the GM building men’s locker room. His bicycle and belongings were scattered throughout the room. He was escorted off campus.

12:12 p.m. PCC library staff reported an individual who allegedly threatened a staff member last year. He left campus before officers could contact him.

1:06 p.m. A person with a large shopping cart was loitering in the main hallway of the GM building. The officer helped them exit from Lot 5.

1:48 p.m. A student reported that she observed an individual open a valve on a large standpipe east of the stadium and drink from it. The issue was reported due to a concern for flooding.

2:05 p.m. A staff member reported that a male near Galloway Plaza offered money to throw cake in their face. The person then entered the library and was subsequently asked to leave and complied.

2:25 p.m. Library staff reported a male entered the women’s restroom. He was then escorted off campus.

4:21 p.m. A student reported observing two males loitering and watching people in ot 4, level three. The two men left the area soon after,

6:35 p.m. Staff reported a student had fallen down the stairs in the C building. Pasadena Fire Department support was requested, and the student was then taken to the hospital.

Thursday, May 7, 2026

12:07 a.m. A male individual was found loitering around Mirror Pools.

12:28 a.m. A female individual was heard yelling near the Mirror Pools. She was escorted off campus.

12:49 a.m. A person was found to be setting up an encampment near the Mirror Pools. They were escorted off campus.

9:50 a.m. A staff member reported seeing a shirtless male loitering in the quad. He was gone by the time officers reached the area.

10:06 a.m. A student reported that a male individual yelled at her and accused her of touching his belongings.

3:44 p.m. A student reported a male was barricaded in a bathroom stall in the GM building men’s locker room. He was escorted off campus.

5:32 p.m. A staff member reported a female subject using a laptop in the locker room and staring at people. She was advised to leave campus and complied.

6:28 p.m. A student reported that her vehicle was scratched while parked in Lot

9:46 p.m. A female individual was loitering in the C building’s stairwell. She was escorted off campus.

Friday, May 8, 2026

12:31 a.m. A female individual was found yelling to herself outside of the B building. The individual was identified as the same subject from earlier calls from the C and GM buildings.

11:05 a.m. A student allegedly attempted suicide by riding a bicycle through the Galloway Plaza and struck a fence near ot 6 and Seven. The student was transported to the Health Center for a consultation, but was later taken to the hospital for suicide evaluation.

3:13 p.m. A student reported he was asked to turn over “all his money” from an individual in the E building. The student handed the individual $20 and then left campus. No weapons were involved.

10 p.m. A person was found lying down on the ground near the elevator at Lot 4, level 5. The person stated they were okay.

Saturday, May 9, 2026

2:32 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was observed parked in the CE corner of Lot 5, level 4. The driver was advised to leave.

6:44 p.m. An Instructor reported two male subjects loitering outside of his classroom at CEC.

11:41 p.m., security escorted a person who was sleeping inside the C building off campus.

Sunday, May 10, 2026

No activities reported for this period.

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