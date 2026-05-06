Share:

Monday, April 27, 2026

2:56 a.m. – Someone reported an unconscious person near the L building. The person was conscious and breathing and agreed to leave.

12:15 p.m. – A report was made by a student whose bicycle was stolen from the Annex area.

6:37 p.m. – A report was made by a student who saw someone attempting to cut the bike lock securing their bicycle.

11:27 p.m. – An officer escorted someone from Lot 4 off campus.

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

8:25 a.m. – A report was made by Facilities regarding an individual with a dog loitering in the GM building. The officer approached the individual and advised them not to return to the building.

9:29 a.m. – A report was made by a student regarding an individual sleeping on several chairs in the Campus Center. They were advised to leave and complied.

10:07 a.m. – A report was made by a parking enforcement officer regarding an individual who became argumentative over a parking citation. The officer approached the individual and advised them.

11:19 a.m. – An Officer responded to an intoxicated individual inside the GM building who was riding a scooter and had a bottle of alcohol on them. The individual had a warrant for his arrest and was taken to jail.

5:41 p.m. – Pasadena Police Department called for support in locating a burglary suspect who had entered PCC Campus. The PCCPD officers found the suspect and brought him to the Campus Police Department.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

8:33 a.m. – A report was made by Facilities regarding two individuals showering in the GM Building locker rooms. They were gone upon arrival.

12:01 p.m. – A report was made stating a male was inside the L building women’s restroom. The suspect left upon being seen and the officer was unable to find the individual; no crime was confirmed.

12:54 p.m. – A report was made by staff regarding an individual camping in a restroom stall at the CEC campus. Their bags and belongings were seen scattered across the floor and the individual complied upon being told to leave.

3:54 p.m. – A report was made by a student regarding an individual sheltered in a restroom in the R Building. An officer escorted the individual out of the restroom.

Thursday, April 30, 2026

9:47 a.m. – A report was made by staff regarding a vehicle speeding in Parking Lot 5, playing loud music and setting off nearby vehicle alarms via a loud exhaust. The vehicle was spotted driving through all levels multiple times. A responding officer investigated the structure with zero results. The individual was declared gone on arrival.

3:30 p.m. – A report was made by staff whose vehicle was struck while parked in Parking Lot 5.

6:26 p.m. – A report was made by a student feeling uncomfortable after being approached by an individual in the CA Building. An officer approached the individual, who addressed the issue and agreed to cease communication.

6:58 p.m. – An individual requested an ambulance transport from the Mirror Pools area, after feeling emotional distress and feeling overwhelmed. Upon receiving aid they were transported to a hospital.

Friday, May 1, 2026

12:39 a.m. – A report was made by facilities regarding two individuals attempting to gain access to buildings on the Main Campus by pulling on doors of several buildings. Video surveillance showed the reported individuals were walking on campus together posting flea market flyers.

2:07 p.m. – A report was made by a student whose backpack was stolen from the GM Building.

4:16 p.m. – A report was made regarding an individual who never attended PCC. Their identity was being used at the school, with debt accumulating under their name.

6:39 p.m. – A report was made by a student who struck a parked vehicle in Parking Lot 5 and wanted to exchange information with the vehicle’s owner. An officer attempted to get in touch with the struck vehicle’s owner, but was only able to leave a message.

Saturday, May 2, 2026

3:09 a.m. – An officer responded to an individual inside a parked vehicle at the CEC campus. The sleeping individual was notified of the no overnight parking policy and complied by leaving campus.

Sunday, May 3, 2026

12:25 a.m. – An officer responded to an individual near the E Building and escorted them off campus.

12:30 a.m. – An officer responded to an individual near the Mirror Pools and escorted them off campus.

Follow: