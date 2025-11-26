By: Posted on
Monday, November 03, 2025

8:32 a.m. – Someone at the Campus Police front counter was yelling at staff because he did not receive his lost items. He was counseled and assisted.

9:11 a.m. – Staff reported a person sleeping near the R-Building 5th-floor lobby.

2:48 p.m. – A report was taken for a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Lot 5, Level 3.

5:11 p.m. – A cadet reported she was struck by a man riding a bicycle while off campus during her break. The man was later found at the Mirror Pools and arrested.

9:05 p.m. – Library staff reported that someone who was banned from the library had returned and was yelling at people. The individual was gone on arrival.

Tuesday, November 04, 2025

12:01 p.m. – A person reported receiving a note on their vehicle indicating it had been hit. A report was taken.

12:36 p.m. – A student reported that a classmate had been making them uncomfortable and requested no further contact. Officers spoke with all parties and resolved the issue.

Wednesday, November 05, 2025

8:38 a.m. – A student reported being threatened by an unhoused individual inside the GM-Building locker room. The homeless person was advised to leave.

11:56 a.m. – Staff reported a student who dislocated their elbow during soccer practice at the stadium. Paramedics transported the student to Huntington Memorial Hospital.

1:08 p.m. – Staff at CEC reported someone attempting to cut a bicycle lock at the west entrance bike racks. The issue was resolved.

1:37 p.m. – Staff at the tennis courts reported a male taking photos of students playing tennis. The individual was warned.

2:08 p.m. – A report was taken for a hit-and-run collision in Lot 5.

6:46 p.m. – A person reported a person crouching behind a balloon installation north of the R-Building.

9:19 p.m. – An officer escorted an unhoused individual away from the Mirror Pool area.

Thursday, November 06, 2025

8:08 a.m. – Staff at the Child Development Center reported an unhoused individual yelling and throwing items from their cart at Holliston and Green Street. They were gone on arrival.

8:31 a.m. – Staff reported an unhoused individual sleeping in the L-Building waiting area. The issue was resolved.

8:46 a.m. – An unhoused individual who had threatened a student earlier in the week was reported inside the GM-Building men’s locker room. They were escorted off campus.

11:58 a.m. – Multiple callers reported a traffic collision and a verbal altercation in Lot 5. The issue was resolved and a report was taken.

6:30 p.m. – A cadet reported being told that a scooter was stolen from the L-Building bicycle racks. The reporting party declined to file a report.

6:35 p.m. – Staff reported a staff restroom at CEC had been occupied for over an hour. The unhoused individual was advised to leave.

Friday, November 07, 2025

10:50 a.m. – Staff in the CA Building reported a student who was not feeling well. The student was transported to the Health Center.

11:30 a.m. – A report was taken for a non-injury traffic collision that occurred in Lot 5.

11:36 a.m. – Staff reported a student who injured his leg in IT-105. Paramedics responded, and the student refused transport to the hospital. He was transported to the Health Center and a report was taken.

9:21 p.m. – Facilities reported an unhoused individual loitering on the second floor of the C Building and also reported students loitering inside C-307. The unhoused individual was escorted out, and C-307 was empty upon arrival.

11:09 p.m. – A person in Lot 5, Level 5 reported a group possibly spray-painting cones in the area. 

Saturday, November 08, 2025

1:20 a.m. – Security advised an unhoused individual loitering south of the CC Building to leave the area.

Sunday, November 09, 2025

Nothing to report.

