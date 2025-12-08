Share:

On November 24, 2025 President Trump signed an Executive Order issuing The Genesis Mission, a project using AI to master breakthroughs in science. The use of Department of Energy (DOE) supercomputers, cloud based AI, and scientific minds to work on this project. This was inspired by The Manhattan Project and The Apollo Program which took the world by storm by transforming research and scientific discoveries.

Technology has changed the world drastically in the past decade with its new advancements, features, and intelligence that affects its users today. The White House states that the Genesis Mission aims to apply artificial intelligence into research to uncover answers to the world’s unanswered questions and hidden secrets with human assistance and AI. This includes the use of AI bots, scientific labs, and the world’s leading scientists.

The laboratories and agencies that are interested in participating have to devise a plan of 20 science and technology assessments including advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear fission and fusion energy, quantum information science, semiconductors, and microelectronics. White House states that they must submit their assignment to The Assistant to the President for Science and Technology during a yet-to-be decided 240 day timeframe to be included into the project.

With this research project on the horizon, to challenge the traditional norm of research, PCC student Jennifer Tran shared how she is open-minded to the possibilities that this program could produce in researching health aspects.

“It’s okay to use for health and solving cancer. It is okay just to use for health but not for art drawing,” said Tran.

PCC work-study employee and student, Nelly Alejo, shared her skepticism towards the curation of the project saying that she has mixed feelings about integrating AI and is opposed to artificial intelligence being involved in research.

“Well I’m not too sure but I feel like the mission, in some way, I feel like it can help but at the same time, incorporating the use of AI sometimes it can go wrong in various ways, so we have to be very cautious of that,” said Alejo. “I don’t think that it should be factored into research because there could be so many wrong ways. I feel like the use of AI should not be involved in research.”

Evidently, there isn’t a consensus on whether AI should be utilized for creative pursuits, let alone research purposes. Despite this, AI is becoming a part of government-backed research. The Genesis Mission sets up this premise even though researchers have written articles not only on promising things, but major concerns of AI use for scientific research. Some argue that the implementation of AI is moving too fast without understanding all of AI’s complexities. Regardless, this research is happening and most likely only if experiments, studies, and research under the Genesis Mission is released be deemed a success or a failure.

