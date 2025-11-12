Share:

On October 13th, Pasadena City College held a launch party in the Creveling Lounge to welcome 20 student fellows and 14 community organizations as part of their inaugural PCC College Corps Program.

The PCC College Corps Program introduced various paid fellowship opportunities for students to support regional fire recovery efforts under a local organization.

In the aftermath of the Eaton Fires, the devastation led Superintendent President Dr. Jose Gomez and Career Center Director Jacqueline Sacoto to think creatively about how to rebuild the community while leveraging student talent.

Dr. Gomez envisioned a special program that would allow students to strengthen their local community while developing transformative leadership and career skills with state support.

He turned to #CaliforniansForAll College Corps, a statewide program of the Governor’s Office of California designed to create debt-free pathways for students who engage in equitable community service.

The longstanding partnership between Dr. Gomez and the Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement made the establishment of PCC as an affiliate of the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps seamless. Josh Fryday, GO-Serve Director and California Chief Service Officer, visited PCC this past Spring to help establish the new program.

Whether it’s through rebuilding homes or helping distribute critical resources to residents and small businesses, all positions are dedicated to serving the communities of Altadena and Pasadena in different capacities.

The fellowship opportunities were open for application from July 23 to August 10. Following the resume review and interview process, final hiring decision calls were made across early September by the Career Center Director and PCC College Corps Program Lead Sacato.

With Sacoto’s expertise in building work-based learning programs, she sought to ensure the program was arranged with intentionality and purpose. On top of securing partnerships with the local host organizations, coordinating an internal committee for application reviews and interviews, and organizing the program’s key events, she has been the primary point of contact for all host organizations and student fellows following the selection.

For the duration of their 8-month fellowship, fellows are required to commit to 400 service hours, enroll in the three-unit work experience course (WEXP 001) for academic credit, and attend monthly sessions for the Student Leadership Institute from September 2025 to May 2026. For their commitment to the program, each student fellow would receive $10,000 in living allowances.

“…It’s been a true honor to witness the excitement and dedication of everyone involved in this project,” Sacato said. “The program is incredibly important to me on a personal level, because not only is it a purpose-driven program, but it is also helping me fulfill my passion of bridging classroom learning with workforce development and civic engagement.”

For Community Resilience Fellow Isabel Aguirre of Friends in Deed, being one of 20 selected out of the pool of 700 applicants meant being seen for the impact she wanted to make on the large population of displaced and homeless people after the fires. The ability to provide supportive services to a community in need and learn the backgrounds behind their displacement enables her to be the change she wants to see.

“These people aren’t just numbers; these people have stories,” Aguirre said. “I think [this fellowship] brings me back to my humanity as we walk around and see homeless people everywhere, but we continue with our lives.”

The opportunity to work with a local non-profit organization and help support individuals and households impacted by the wildfires is a setting she never would’ve seen herself in five years ago. With her previous job experience with Pasadena’s Rose Program, Aguirre understood how the responsibilities of the fellowship’s long-term position would bring out the leadership qualities instilled in her.

However, not all fellows may have the experience or confidence that she does. This is why the Student Leadership Institute, led by Director of Professional and Organizational Development Jason Robertson, is a component of the program that solely focuses on professionally developing fellows as civic leaders.

“We don’t want to make the assumption that students are coming into this program with prior experience or knowledge or an understanding of what leadership is,” Sacoto said. “So through this program, we are enhancing their service learning hours by also giving them [the] opportunity to develop knowledge of skill sets and awareness of how they are leaders here at PCC and in the community.”

During each monthly session, fellows are engaged in five hours of curriculum that requires them to self-reflect on who they are and how they hope to translate their values into their fellowship. With each session building off the previous, fellows are taught how to show up in the workplace, build their characters, and combat imposter syndrome.

“Every meeting [the fellows have] been to has been so intentional with details,” Rose Fellow Ducien Allen of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association said. “For me, it’s overwhelming because it’s like, the college and everyone who came together is investing time in my success.”

To Construction Crew Fellow Roxanna Olivares of San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity, Olivares believes that all the commitments a part of the program combined will help her evolve as a person. With the Student Leadership Institute providing her with a close network of student talent to lean on and learn from, Olivares is relieved to have a community she can rely on.

“[The PCC College Corps Program] is not just something to add to your resume,” Olivares said. “It’s nice to know that you’re actually doing something.”

