It has been 42 days since the government shut down on October 1, 2025 because Congress did not pass a budget for the new fiscal year. A government shutdown, however, means many federal programs are paused or diminished and hundreds of thousands of federal workers can be laid off. This leaves the country in a lurch as many people depend on these programs, specifically SNAP. This includes the Pasadena City College community who have shared their fears and worries since the program’s shutdown.

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program which provides monthly food benefits, often called food stamps, to households that are low income. The program is administered by states that provide Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards that people can use at approved retailers. In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration chose to not utilize a contingency fund to restore SNAP benefits, which officially expired on Nov. 1st. Approximately 42 million Americans use SNAP benefits as of October 2025, which means 1 in 8 Americans have been affected by this loss.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the official message on the USDA website reads. “We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

The Department of Agriculture’s statement reflects the political division and a lack of bipartisanism between Democrats and Republicans. Online commentators have shared their grievances, claiming both parties are more focused on asserting dominance than helping Americans. So, many blame the government for their employees going unpaid and for the dissolution of SNAP benefits.

In hopes of receiving aid, Californians have turned to California’s own version of SNAP called CalFresh. However, the initiative is mainly federally funded, leaving recipients in the same situation. More than 1.5 million people in LA county alone depend on CalFresh benefits to put food on the table, such as college students. These are people who are already worried about paying for their education, rent, and who now have to wonder where they can get food assistance.

“I’m scared,” a PCC student told the Courier, anonymously. “It literally determines our next meal. When are we gonna eat?”

At PCC there is a state funded program called CalWORKs. To be eligible for the program, a student must be a parent with a child under the age of 18, while attending school. Students that receive CalWORKs have access to things such as academic counseling, work-study opportunities, advocacy and resource referral, and direct support such as books, supplies, food, child care, and more through different programs in the college. All those in the program have children, and depend on the already small amount of money provided by CalFresh. In CA, almost a quarter of single working parents (23.2%) are in poverty, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

“We’ve had government shutdowns during the time that I’ve been here,” said Hillina Jarso, who works as a Coordinator in the CalWORKs program. “I don’t recall them ever taking away the SNAP or CalFresh benefits.”

All of the students in the CalWorks program have children. All of them, Jarso says, have been directly impacted by SNAP funds being rescinded.

“In order for them to be continuing in school with a peace of mind, they have to have their basic needs met. And when they don’t have food, and they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to feed their children– on top of all of the other challenges and obstacles they’re dealing with, it’s very concerning also about the progress that they’ll make educationally,” Jarso said.

There have been some voices that have called out the Trump administration for denying the benefits when there are people at risk for what they call petty reasons.

According to the Department of Human Assistance, Governor Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, made a statement denouncing Trump and the government’s decision.

“Trump’s failure to open the federal government is now endangering people’s lives and making basic needs like food more expensive — just as the holidays arrive,” said Newsom. “It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to grow a spine, stand up to Trump, and deliver for the American people.”

Some politicians have also denounced the administration because according to them there are contingency funds that can and should be used for the SNAP benefits. This includes Sam Liccardo, a U.S. Representative for the 16th congressional district of California.

“The only reason why the Trump administration is not tapping into the reserve that’s designated to address emergencies like this is vindictiveness,” said Liccardo. “There’s no reason why the Department of Agriculture reserve that’s intended to cover SNAP benefits, CalFresh, during this shutdown is not being used.”

The question remains about how people who rely on these benefits will get by as their benefits are still being delayed. There are states that are working with their residents to get them assistance through state programs, but people can slip through the cracks. So, the assistance has to be picked up in other places such as food pantries and even school programs where students can help without shame.

An article by The Texas Tribune broke down how the funds work and how this situation has proven to be different than any other shutdown in history. Trump says he does not have the power to dispense funds but contingency funds have been used in shutdowns in the past.

According to The Texas Tribune, “It will be the first time the benefit has been interrupted since it began more than six decades ago.”

So as the shutdown continues, the country continues to wait and see what the Trump administration will do about these benefits as so many people rely on them. The uncertainty of the decision leaves these people to look for assistance from other sources, including some of the students at PCC.

PCC has already had resources in place to help students who may need it in all aspects including their education, counseling, child care, food, housing, and more. If the college has not had the resources a student needs, they are directed to where they can receive that aid. Support services under the umbrella of Lancer Care assists students with basic needs, including ensuring students have access to enough food, stable housing, and other essential resources to be successful in their academics and life. These services include Lancer Pantry, emergency aid, emergency housing, gift cards for gas, uber, and stores, health care, child care, food and clothing, CalFresh, and other necessities.

One of the most consistent of these services is the Lancer Pantry. Any student can come to the pantry as long as they have their student ID, and they can get snacks or they can get groceries. The Lancer Pantry is open from Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in L-108. The pantry restocks on Mondays and every day of the week usually has a long line out the door, even longer since the shutdown. The Lancer Pantry also provides a mobile food pantry on the first Tuesday of every month, excluding only January, February, July, and August, in Lancer’s Pass from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The mobile food pantry gives free groceries for students, faculty, and community, and predates the shutdown but has been advertised more exponentially since the shutdown.

According to a statement on PCC Lancer Care’s Instagram, “If you’re feeling the impact of the government shutdown, Lancer Care’s got you. Stop by our Lancer Pantry from Tuesday to Thursday or at our Mobile Food Pantry on the first Tuesday of the month.”

Partial SNAP benefits were temporarily restored for certain states last week, but were abruptly halted when the Trump administration stepped in to block them once again. The constant push and pull, immense confusion, and unclear messaging leaves SNAP recipients in limbo. Recipients can only hope the shutdown will come to an end soon. In the meantime, there are still resources available to those in need which can be accessed below.

