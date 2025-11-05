Share:

Tables in the Creveling Lounge were littered with papers, while a table of Primo Nosh burritos sat in the back of the room. Staff members of the college from both the Colorado and Foothill Campus were amongst those in the crowd. On Friday, October 24, the Intercultural Engagement Center and the Dream Center hosted a ‘Safe and Brave UndocuAlly’ training session for PCC faculty and staff. The training was meant for education practitioners, from teachers to any other kind of staff on campus, regarding important immigration terms and policies, unique stressors that undocumented students experience, and practical and concrete strategies to support students in and out of the classroom.

The idea is that if the staff have a general understanding of what undocumented students experience, it could aid them in being a better ally to these students in day to day settings. While this was not their first training and will not be their last, the training was special because it was specific to this campus, with stories used as examples from real students that actively attend Pasadena City College.

Staff that completed this training earned the distinction of the title of a ‘Safe and Brave Ally’, an educator that students in this situation know they can trust on campus, in a time and world where it is difficult for undocumented students to know who they can trust.

One of the hosts of the training was Kenia Garcia, a resource advocate substituting at the Dream Center. The other host was Dr. Radhika ‘Rad’ Khandelwal, the Intercultural Engagement Director for the Intercultural Engagement Center.

Some glossary terms that the training covered were AB 49, which prohibits schools from allowing immigration enforcement officers on campus without a warrant. AB 540, AB 2000, and SB 68 are about nonresident tuition exemptions that allow eligible undocumented students to pay in-state tuition at public colleges in California. This law allows certain non-resident students who complete at least 3 years of full time attendance or the part time equivalent at a California high school, adult school, or community college, to relieve reduced in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Care Reform aims to combat the federal system that excludes undocumented immigrants, including DACA recipients, from federal health care reform. In this law, all Californians with low incomes between the ages of 26 and 49 can enroll in MediCal, the state’s MediCaid program, regardless of their immigration status. In the California Dream Act, AB 540 eligible students are allowed to access state and institutional funding, as well as non-state funded scholarships to further their education.

The last law mentioned is Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. DACA is a federal immigration policy that allows some undocumented individuals present in the United States to receive a renewable two year period of deferred action from deportation and to become eligible for work permits. This policy grants temporary relief to undocumented people and those granted DACA status are considered to be lawfully present, and are eligible to work and obtain a social security number. DACA however is a temporary solution.

Leila Molina, a professional expert at the non-credit division on the Foothill Campus, attended the training and came out of it feeling better educated, but felt she had more to learn.

“Oftentimes, I’m not aware of my biases, or I may be saying something that can be hurtful. I may not be aware that I may be doing something that will hurt somebody because I haven’t been in their shoes,” said Molina. “I don’t want to add to the stress that students are experiencing because of my lack of knowledge.”

Khandelwal and Garcia talked a lot about the mental toll the stress of being undocumented can have on students. Even being an immigrant or from an immigrant family in general can be stressful for students. One slide compared the timeline of a US citizen to that of a child of immigrants in the United States. Stressors in childhood included being too young to conceptualize the impact of immigration status, experiencing their parents undergo recurring status related stressors that produce fears of their parents disappearing and a vigilance towards authorities. Learning that “something is wrong” with their presence in the U.S., confusing immigration with “illegality”, experiencing shame and fear about being immigrants, and fear of experiencing the deportation of family members.

As they move to adolescence, they may experience status related stressors first hand, awaken to the reality of their situation, have confusion, despair, fear, and shame about their situation because of stigma that leads to isolation, and “learning to be illegal.”Essentially learning to adapt to their reality. Adulthood also brings real world concerns, because they may not be able to afford college tuition, don’t believe college is an option or worthwhile, and need to prioritize family needs. This means less and less immigrants will go to college and more likely go to work, underpaid and underappreciated.

The Undocumented Stress Cycle is a real thing where status related stressors lead to moments of acute deportability, heightened fear, shame, and vulnerability, which leads to hustling in creative and alternative ways to address the issues. It also leads to chronic fears and concerns and feelings of uncertainty even in the absence of a status related stressor which leads to healthy and unhealthy coping strategies intended to address undocumented stress that lead back to the stressors.

One activity in the session persuaded staff to rank real student situations on how stressful they may be, in long term and short term impact on a student’s life. However, there are some practices that staff can implement to help in each of these stages. Create safe and welcoming environments that minimize occurrences of status related stressors, help students learn to manage fears and anxiety when these stressors present, equip students with resources, supports, and allies to help with practical challenges as they arise. Help students to recognize but not feel overwhelmed by negative thoughts, fears, and uncertainty. And help students develop strategies to maintain hope, inner strength, and stability in the face of uncertainty.

“So just know that you know who we might think or who the media is portraying, this is not a complete picture,” said Khandelwal. “So multiple languages, multiple skin tones, multiple, you know, ethnicities represented in all of your work makes a big difference.”

Ways for creating welcoming environments include displaying signage like posters or art that indicate your support for undocumented students. Using language in your syllabus that indicates acknowledgement and support for undocumented students such as referencing the Dream Center or ways to communicate with you in the event of hardships. Consider assignments carefully by asking if it will be accessible or safe for an undocumented student, having materials in multiple languages present on your table or bookshelf, greeting students warmly, saying a student’s name correctly, and having options for privacy when needed.

“You know, where I came from, I was one of, like two Indians and everyone else was white in that program, and they were learning Hindi. And what I found really fascinating was the program actually employed a linguistics professor to come in to just help students learn tongue placement. So it wasn’t just learning Hindi with an American or, you know, kind of white armed accent. It was like, no, it’s just about learning templates, and I’m going to help you, and I’m going to demystify that. So when you say a word, you can say ka instead of PA, you can actually say it. And it was very empowering for a lot of you know, the non native speakers in that program,” said Khandelwal. “So, you know, it’s one of those things to think about again, in your trainings, in your own work. Okay, how do I just [practice] someone’s name and saying it correctly? Because again, I’m honoring their identity through one of the most important identity markers for a lot of folks, which is their name.”

Garcia and Khandelwal closed the session by talking about their upcoming events, which they hope will be vastly attended.

Garcia wanted to leave a message for any undocumented immigrants students that may be scared of pursuing an education.

“You belong here. I feel like I’ve been seeing less new people, and that saddens me, because I think, part of the work that makes it rewarding is seeing new faces, and hearing new stories. And I remember they also used to bring family more, and then they would enroll an aunt or a cousin. Word of mouth, right? And it’s unfortunate that it feels like they have to sacrifice their safety just to pursue an education. And I’m also so proud of the people who continue to come. Like, I have no words,” said Garcia. “The stories you heard, right? Despite all of the challenges, they continue to do it. And I think that is so inspiring. And, you know, like, whenever you decide to come to the Dream Center, because it’s like, outing yourself, right? Like we have students come in and they whisper, disclosing is such a big thing, right? And if you don’t even want to disclose, like, come in and hang out, right? Like, whatever you’re ready to do, we will be there for you.”

