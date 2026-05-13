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Students walked through the Quad on Tuesday afternoon carrying posters filled with painted red handmarks and the words “No more MMIWG2S+” written across them. The group walked across campus in silence and held photos of loved ones close to them, honoring Indigenous women who have gone missing or been killed.

On Tuesday, May 5, students met in the Quad for a walk-out honoring MMIWG2S+, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit people, and Indigenous people, who have been taken. The event aimed to raise awareness for the ongoing crisis while demanding justice, visibility, and change.

May 5 is recognized as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives. The day brings attention to the violence Indigenous communities continue to face, as well as the lack of response when a Native woman or girl goes missing or is murdered. According to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, 4 out of 5 Native women experience some form of violence in their lifetime, while Native women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average. The day honors the lives of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit people and relatives who have been lost to this violence. Red clothing is often worn on this day as a symbol of remembrance and solidarity.

Students throughout campus stopped by during the hour to learn more about the issue and participate in the walk-out organized by PCC club Women2Women Scholars. Before the walk began, students gathered around posters near the Center of the Arts building and pressed red handprints onto them. The red handprint is a symbol connected to the movement which represents the silenced voices of Indigenous victims and survivors.

As the walk continued through campus, students carried posters and signs calling for justice while others stopped to learn more about the movement. The event created a space for students to reflect, learn and show support for Indigenous communities and affected families.

Little Feather Medina from Barstow Community College attended the event and shared how personal the issue is for her and her family. She shared that her cousin has been missing since she was 10 years old and that her family has received little information over the years.

“She would now be 16 in three weeks,” Medina said. “So there’s no information about her. There’s no updates, nothing. It’s like they just swept her under the rug and don’t want to bring light to the situation.”

Medina encouraged students to continue learning about the issue and supporting Indigenous communities outside of the event itself. She said students can help by researching MMIWG2S+, participating in marches, donating to tribes and checking in on the people around them.

“We’re all considered one people, so we need to take care of one another and ensure everybody’s okay,” Medina said. “Check up on your friends. Check up on your family members. Say I love you when you get the chance because one day they’re not here.”

Members of PCC’s Women to Women club also attended and supported the event. Club members said many students, including themselves, were unaware of how serious the issue was before hearing Medina speak.

“I think the biggest takeaway is bringing awareness,” club member Sharon Juarez said. “There are murdered Indigenous women that a lot of people don’t know about.”

Club members also said they hope to continue bringing attention to issues affecting women both on and off campus through future outreach and events.

“It’s sad that a lot of these things are happening and people don’t know about it,” another club member, Janneth Queriapa said. “We want to bring awareness not only to students, but also to the community.”

By the end of the event, painted handprints and messages covered the posters in the Quad. It created a reminder of the people and stories the movement continues to fight for.

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