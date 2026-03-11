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“I was just laying there looking at the ceiling … tears running down my face,” said Pasadena City College Film Production major Ezekiel Blakeslee.

Listening to Blakeslee, one would think he’d lost a friend. In a way he did as he recalled when he first learned the TV series “Smiling Friends” got cancelled, an emotional sentiment shared by many fans who on Thursday, March 5 from 12 to 1 p.m. gathered at PCC’s Lancer’s Pass to mourn their beloved show’s death.

“Smiling Friends” was a cultural phenomenon, a show created by famous internet animators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, airing January of 2022. It gained a cult following online with the unconventional comedy reeling in viewers looking for a fresh take on modern cartoons.

By the time of the gathering, a week had passed since the show’s cancellation. Together, students processed their emotions through song, chant, and dress.

“I watched that [announcement] and I hadn’t even left my bed yet,” Blakeslee shared.

Blakeslee has been a part of the “Smiling Friends” community on Reddit, and came to the memorial dressed as his favorite character, Allan. He was not the only one arriving to the memorial in dress wear, others like Isabella Puchlik came as the character Pim, and Francisco Robles as the character Charlie.

“It felt like a gut punch,” Robles recounted. “I’ve gone through the stages of grief, I’ve accepted it at this point…I’m wearing the Charlie outfit, so that’s how I’m gonna honor [‘Smiling Friends’] today.”

Many of the students attending the memorial shared the initial shock of the matter, even calling it “surreal.” Despite the shared disbelief, students ultimately came to accept the cancellation as not just a matter of fact, but a hidden blessing for the community.

Robles added, “[‘Smiling Friends’] didn’t wanna be a ‘Simpsons’, they didn’t wanna be a ‘Spongebob,’” comparing the fate of similar comedies starring yellow cartoon characters.

The creators of “Smiling Friends” announced the cancellation of their show through a YouTube video, distinctly expressing their fear of burnout from both the writers and the viewers if it continued past season 3. Many of the students at the memorial agreed that the ending of the show was in their best interest, and the best decision to maintain the creators legacy from platforms like Newgrounds and YouTube.

“I can greatly respect them stopping it before it gets stale,” admitted Fashion Design Major, Icarus Foerstner.”

Still, students reminisced over why their love for the series was so great.

“Its so interesting to see, like, niche internet culture in something so mainstream,” said Music Education major Julie Amezcua. “Its something nice to have when we’re just all getting together.”

Blakeslee shared the same views about the series’ impact and lovability.

“It was incredible to find a show with [a sense] of humor that I can get behind,” he said.

With about 30 students at the memorial, the west side of the Center for the Arts was crowded with students all united in their love for “Smiling Friends”. Students partook in conversation about their favorite moments from the show, reenacting moments from favorite episodes, singing parody songs about “Smiling Friends”, and eventually chanting. The student behind the event, Paisley Vanberlee, had no idea how impactful this event was for the students of PCC until they attended it themselves.

“[‘Smiling Friends’] became a true cultural phenomenon that united the world under one banner, a yellow smiley-faced banner,” Blakeslee voiced. “They say the good die young and frankly the ‘Smiling Friends,’ they’re gone too soon.”

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