When I sat down to see Nicole Javier’s production of “Red Bike” performed in the Center for the Arts theater, I had no idea what I was in for.

All I knew about it was the line on the poster. “Remember when you were eleven years old and you had a bike, one that made you dream about a world bigger than the one in which you live?”

The lights were dim, and all strung up around the stage were artifacts – stuffed animals, game pieces, controllers, room decor – all meant to suggest a timeless childhood. Childhood, as a nebulous concept, is what “Red Bike” is all about.

In “Red Bike”, we ride along with a nameless 11-year-old kid in a nameless, timeless town. This town, we learn, is changing. To our 11-year-old protagonist, it’s changing too much.

We see this child’s inner thoughts, represented by a diverse cast, come together to make sense of the world. Mainly, how their titular red bike relates to very adult topics. Gentrification, white flight, developments, job security, wage theft – our blunt and honest narrators paint beautiful realism through the voice of a singular child.

“Somebody gotta make red bikes somewhere. So kids like me can dream.”



The cast was wonderful. For such a monologue heavy play, it flew by, in part due to the production’s choice to bounce the dialogue around through many voices. There’s some physicality to the discussion, but most of it is abstract, with limited props and hardly any setpieces beyond the titular bike.

The bike is, of course, the centerpiece. The play uses it to describe our protagonist’s sense of self. When the bike is in question, its owner is too.

“Don’t mention the kid with the red bike. They’re bad news. Bad juju.”

The actors drift in and out of the audience’s seating, and really use the medium of the play to their advantage. At one point, while they described a beggar making eye contact with our protagonist, the beggar made prolonged eye contact with each person in the crowd, piling emotion onto an already impactful scene. When an actress walked up to me with an arm outstretched during a monologue, I shook it without thinking because I was so entranced in the world of this town.

Overall, “Red Bike” is a moving look at the complexities of both adulthood and childhood. Since it relies so much on the element of surprise, I’d advise you to see it yourself rather than have it all spoiled for you here.

“Red Bike” has four more performances available through PCC’s Performing Arts Eventbrite: shows on December 4 and 5, and two shows on December 6. Students receive a discount and pay ten dollars online if you present your PCC ID card at the door.

