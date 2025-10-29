Share:

“We have to fight back. And that’s what this is about. There are millions of people in the United States who are in rallies just like this. Saying ‘no’ to kings in America,” said Congresswoman Judy Chu atop the steps of Pasadena City Hall on October 18 at the No Kings Day protest

“No Kings! No Kings! No Kings!” Chu chanted, her words echoed by the roaring gathering of demonstrators that were just a handful of people hours before. “And how dare he? This Trump saying that we are marching because we hate America. You know what I’m saying to you? We are marching because we love America!”

“USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA!” The crowd cheered.

October 18 saw the second No Kings Day, following an earlier rally in June. The Pasadena demonstration was hosted by San Gabriel Valley Foothill Indivisible (SGFI), a small local branch of Indivisible and supported by the local All Saints Church. During the event, Pasadena joined in to make its voice heard as locals assembled before the west steps of City Hall and prepared to march out onto the surrounding streets.

Being one out of around 2,500 demonstrations across America, Pasadena’s “No Kings Day” was organized by SoCal volunteers and encouraged residents to come out in a show of peaceful resistance.

Live music from the NextDoors played to the protestors congregating around where the speakers were set to appear and kick off the event. Alongside Congresswoman Chu, Dr. Sara Sadhwan, State Senator Sasha Renee Perez, Mayor Victor Gordo, and the Rev. Dottie Escobedo-Frank were among the speakers attending.

During Escobedo-Frank’s speech, she voiced her concerns for the immigrant communities which have been targeted by ICE raids.

“As a bishop, I carry this burden and I pray for them every single night when I go to bed,“ said Escobedo-Frank before the march.

“I pray they have safety and peace and I pray that these families will be able to remain together and that is why we march,” she said. “We march so that our people can be set free to live their lives in peace, so that our government can make the changes necessary that bring us to liberty and peace again. So I’m asking you to march this day with a spirit of peace and also with a spirit of joy.”

Like Escobedo-Frank, others in attendance of the event echoed the sentiment that their protest was motivated by a love of America and a desire to protect freedoms that they feel are under attack. However, speaker Mayor Victor Gordo took the time to tell his own story as an immigrant himself and emphasize the threat to community posed by the Trump administration.

“America is a belief in a set of tenets– It’s a belief that we are all equal, that we embrace diversity, that we embrace other people’s views and opinions, and we accept them,” said Gordo. “We may not agree with what they say, but we will defend to the death their right to say it here in America. And so, I say to all of you, let’s stand together as Americans. Let’s wave this flag proudly and let’s take it back.”

One retired Pasadena High School teacher, Valerie Larson, also stressed her worries for the future that motivated her own call for change.

“He’s breaking the constitution, he’s breaking the law all over the place, and he keeps doing it,” said Larson.

Larson also voiced concerns about what she views as Trump’s detrimental policies.

“I’m concerned for the 15 million who are going to be bounced off of healthcare,” she said “I’m concerned for the farmers who can’t get their soy beans sold in China because of Trump’s crazy tariffs.:

Larson also touched on the violation of the country’s laws and checks and balances.

“I’m concerned because the Republican congress will do nothing to stand up to Trump. I’m concerned because the health department was eviscerated,” she said. “I’m concerned because immigrants have been having their rights neglected and have been violently taken away with citizens as well, into the jails and gulags.”

Also among those frustrated with the targeting of marginalized groups under the current administration was PCC student Mallory Corben and her father Allen Corben.

”I voted for the first time in the 2016 election. And ever since then I’ve been protesting this guy,” she said “It has only grown in intensity, in fear and in anger, and in fight and in power and in strength.”

For Allen Corben, a member of The National Organization for Men Against Sexism (NOMAS), It’s a sight to see so many joining the chorus of people calling out for an end to what they see as encroaching authoritarianism. As a seasoned protestee, having attended many protests over the decades, Corben also wanted to see how the protest landscape has changed over the years.

“… I think there has been a movement and people have said, ‘I can’t take this for granted. It’s been too easy for too long. I need to get out.’ Democracy requires our rage… Your courage and our rage… And more and more people have been saying, ‘I need to step up to that’,” said Corben.

Speeches concluded and the protest began to move onto the sidewalks of Garfield Ave. and Colorado Blvd. As the congregation migrated, cars filled the streets with their own signs of support in the windows, bumper stickers. While the demonstration was planned to spread out between Los Robles and Marengo Ave, the crowd that had formed stretched past the pre-determined route.

According to SGFI’s media coordinator, Caroline Mays, the sign up page saw upwards of 2,000 participants before the rally began, with the total turnout far surpassing the online signup at estimates of 5,000 to 10,000 attendees.

“One person fell down and scraped their knee. That was the only casualty that we were aware of. There were all sorts of fun signs, great costumes, people meeting each other and talking,” said Mays.

While the rally was scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m., many remained on the sidewalks close to an hour later, carrying signs, playing instruments and chanting as the crowd continued to move down Garfield Ave. and flooded the street in waves across Colorado Blvd.

Within the massive crowd there was no sign of disorder. Protestors waved flags and banners in inflatable costumes. Those of all ages were in attendance, from children in strollers to seniors holding up signs featuring caricatures of the president.

One sign read: “Tariffs cause inflation”. Another read “Vote yes on 50!” in support of Prop 50, a bill that moves in opposition to Texas’ efforts to redraw congressional maps in order to gain more GOP seats.

One protestor who wished not to be named carried the picture of Mohammed Ibrahim, a 16 year Palestinian-American detained by Israel, calling for his release.

For many, it was not a single issue that Pasadena took to the streets to protest, but a myriad of policies taken by the Trump administration that moved them to fill Pasadena with cries for change. From the U.S’ continued support to Israel, the tariffs currently upsetting global trade, to ICE’s disruption of immigrant communities and the calling in of the National Guard into cities across America, Pasadena came out to make its anger, fear, and will to fight for these issues known.

