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Pasadena City College’s Geography Program was recently recognized as the best community college Geography program both in the state and in the nation, where it received the 2026 AAG Award for Community College Program Excellence from the American Association of Geographers (AAG). There are 210 community colleges in the United States that offer two year degrees in geography. Currently the program has awarded 160 credentials from 2018 to 2025 and 32 awards from the same period of time, more than any other California Community College. The PCC geography program was number one in California for the total number of geography degrees and certificates that were awarded. One of the factors that makes the program so distinct is the impact that the program has had over the years, as well as the history of the program at the college. It is among the oldest continuously operating community-college geography programs in the United States.

In 1924, 102 years ago, Pasadena City College was originally founded as Pasadena Junior College. Dr. Ida Shrode was one of the original 34 faculty members, trailblazing the geography program at PCC. She developed all of the classes and during her tenure she also published papers about the geography of the San Gabriel Valley. Shrode also got her PhD which was rare for a woman back then. Shrode was a charter member for the Association of Pacific Coast Geographers (APCG), the California Geographical Society (CGS), and the Los Angeles Geographical Society (LAGS).

It was 84 years after Shrode began the program that PCC gained its second full time female faculty member in the Geography program. Dr. Rhea Presiado joined the staff in 2008 and was assigned with growing the program. At the time there were no degrees, and no certificates. Presiado spearheaded the development of the program, building the first degree and certificate. She hired more faculty and the program went from having two full time faculty members to four full time faculty members.

There are two women and two men on what is known as the “Dream Team” including Presiado, Brennan Wallace who has been part of the staff since 2015, Dr. Hector Agredano who joined the staff in 2017, and Dr. Nikita Prajapati who joined the staff in 2023.

“Part of what fundamentally changed is that our staff is the biggest it has been,” said Agredano. “We have four full time faculty, along with many adjunct professors which gives us a space to help many more students than we could before.”

Presiado is the leader of the program and President of the LAGS. Wallace spearheaded wildfire mapping, sustainability initiatives, and community-engaged GIS projects with regional impact. Agredano is the first Latino geography professor at PCC and a scholar of political, cultural, and Latin American geography and a frequent presenter at CGS and APCG. Prajapati is a physical geography and climate research specialist and presenter at APCG, as well as the first-generation woman of color in STEM and she supports STEM outreach and inclusive pathways into Geography.

Up until 2018, the program only offered classes. That changed when the program then offered the first geography Associate in Arts for Transfer degree and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) certificate.. Over the past decade, from 2015 to 2025, the program has become a nexus for Geography and GIS education by launching transfer degrees, stacking certificates, offering pathways with zero-textbook cost, fully online degrees and certificates, strong undergraduate field research and GIS projects that address urgent community needs. The program now offers 2 types of geography degrees and 2 types of GIS certificates: The degrees include the Geography AA-T degree, and the Geographical Informational Systems Technical Associate in Science Degree. The two certificates are the 12 unit GIS certificate that began in 2021 and the 18 unit GIST certificate that began in the same year. Students don’t have to be a Geography major to take the classes.

“So any discipline that you’re coming to us with, it could be criminal justice, it could be architecture, it could be a social science, psychology, all of those disciplines, biology, all of those disciplines,” said Presiado. “As long as there’s something that you can map, it’s geography.”

Over the past decade, the program has completed undergraduate research projects every semester at five local natural areas as well as participating in community based GIS and disaster response projects. According to the most recent data, there have been 66 AA-T Geography Degrees, 8 AS GIST Degrees, 23 18 unit GIST certificates, and 63 12 unit GIS certificates. In 2018 the program was awarded its first Geography AA-T and the GIS Laboratory opened in the E building. In 2021 the first GIS and GIST certificates were awarded. In 2023, the full time Geography faculty increased to 4. The following year, the Zero Cost Textbook (ZTC) Geography AA-T Degree was established as well as the first GIST AS Degree being awarded. The program also amassed a high quality data collection equipment and instrument library.

“So I think what sets us apart is that we are really trying to meet students where they’re at in a whole bunch of different ways,” said Presiado. “We make the process of learning geography just more convenient and easy and rewarding for students.”

The program co-designed curriculum and shared Canvas equity and recruitment modules such as one that began in 2023 and has gained 466 students as of February 2026. After, the module student interest in Geography raised 6.9 percent. They also began cross-course student mentoring, biannual instructor and staff community gatherings since 2009 and collaborative attendance at PCC graduation, regional geography conferences and career and major fairs. In 2024 the faculty initiated the funding of a new student scholarship from their own paychecks called the PCC Geography Faculty Award. Grants funded students to attend and present at conferences for the APCG, CGS, and Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) conferences.

The scholarship includes Physical Geography, GIS, environmental justice, political geography, climate change education, and work?based learning. Part of this includes peer-reviewed publications, invited talks, and presentations at AAG, APCG, CGS and National Weather Service workshops. Students gain real life experience through nature exposure which according to a 2022 research by Presiado, increases enthusiasm, interest, and confidence in Geography.

From 2020 to 2025, Geography course student completion was 80% with the retention being 88.4%, which was higher than the campus averages. The Physical Geography and Lab online sections earned PCC Quality Reviewed (POCR) status. There was also a 100% Open Educational Resources (OER) adoption across all AA-T Geography courses. Honors option sections are offered in 5 geography courses.

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) partnered with Prajapati to implement a climate science curriculum known as Project CLUE to improve climate literacy for undergraduate students. Presiado’s Physical Geography courses have students work in groups to conduct research that they present at local conferences. Geography field trips have traveled to Catalina Island, the Mojave Desert, Hawaii, Downtown LA, Cabrillo Beach, the San Gabriel mountains and the Huntington Library, many of which were ADA compliant. They have also administered community engagement through events such as PCC STEM Saturdays, LA County GIS Day, International Coastal Cleanup Day, Earth Day, Geography Awareness Week, and career and major fairs and CSUF All Points of the Compass. They also partnered with organizations such as the Sierra Club, Nature for All, Day One, and local park agencies.

“We bring you into a community we’re trying to create,” said Agredano. “We support each other at conferences and in the field to make it feel not just productive but fun.”

Of the students that received Geography and GIST Degrees, the makeup includes 35.7% women, 73.2% students of color, and 49.4% of Hispanic students. For GIS and GIST certificates there were 42.4% women, 42.9% Hispanic students and 72.9% students of color. The program has accumulated 150 GIS related job openings annually through 2029, 216 job postings in the last 12 months in the LA and Orange County region, and the entry level wages exceed living wage standards.

Graduates have been employed at City of Los Angeles, Riverside County Flood Control, National Park Service, SpaceX, Rincon Consultants, The HUntington, Women in GIS, and the NASA Earth Observatory among others, and students have transferred to UCLA, UCSB, CSUn and more.

One of the influential aspects of the program are the conferences that students attend. The program funds students to be able to attend Geography conferences where they can present their research, attend panels, and network with other people in their field and discuss potential work opportunities and projects.

One of the most impactful projects that came out of the program was from alumni Sylvie Andrews, a student of Agredano who learned how to map data from his classes and created a mapping system after the Eaton fires in order to understand why some areas did not receive an evacuation warning or received one too late.

In Fall of 2023, the Altadena Town Council and the local Community Emergency Response Team worked with the Sheriff to announce an app called “Genasys Protect” where people could view their evacuation zone and be alerted during an emergency in their zone as well as others that they choose. Andrews set the app up on her phone with her location and left it as it was. Genasys is also used by LA County’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to draw the alert zones and target alerts to phones in a specific zone during an emergency. No opt-in is necessary and neither is installing Genasys Protect.

On January 7, 2025, at 8:22 pm, the night of the Eaton Fire, Andrews was standing in her driveway west of Lake Avenue with her neighbors, trying to figure out what they should do. Genasys Protect had labeled their zone status as normal, with “no current knowledge of active incidents in your area”, last updated at 9:38 am, on August 25, 2023. The zone had not been touched since the Altadena CERT training over a year ago.

Yet there Andrews and her neighbors stood, able to see the fire that had been raging for over two hours at that point, less than two miles away with 60 mph winds. Andrews could see it when she stood on top of her neighbor’s garden wall.

From 6:15 pm on January 7 to 3:25 am on January 8, there were no official warnings for this area on phones or in person, well after the fire had already started in these neighborhoods. It took nine hours for this zone to be warned, and for the zone in West Altadena near it, it took almost twelve.

In the coming weeks, Andrews reflected on what could have gone wrong. 19 neighbors in zones west of Lake, many of them asleep, did not get an alert until fires were already burning in their zones and perished. Some died even though they made multiple 911 calls. Andrews’ data map was one of the major reasons that an investigation into the emergency response during the Eaton Fire was conducted.

Another alumni from the program is Edgar McGregor, a climate activist and meteorologist who works for the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation. In 2023, McGregor began to provide localized weather forecasts through social media and the Altadena Weather and Climate Facebook page. His real time evacuation warnings during the Eaton Fire were credited with helping residents evacuate and remain safe.

Projects like these that create real change are the hallmarks of the program for Presiado and her colleagues and it is their hope that the program will continue to inspire students past, present, and future.

“Passion is at the forefront of these types of things,” said Presiado. “Being able to build a community around this passion and support each other is vital in any group and that includes geography.”

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