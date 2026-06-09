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In hopes of instilling a better educational experience for Black students at Pasadena City College (PCC), PCC’s English Department is creating a Black English cohort set to begin next Fall.

The cohort is a workshop series for English faculty called Pro-Black Mindsets and Classrooms, a collaboration between the English Department and the Office of Institutional Equity, Diversity, and Justice (IEDJ).

It hopes to address equity and retention gaps as well as to develop faculty’s pedagogical and curricular objectives to address conscious and unconscious biases.

Dr. Amy Tahani-Bidmeshki and Dr. Keith Williams will work hands-on in the program. IEDJ Executive Director of Student Equity and Success Que Dang and the Dean of the English and Language Studies division Dr. Tooktook Thongthiraj will work behind the scenes.

“The workshops will function as a type of socratic seminar with curriculum from Black authors, discussions, and actionable items that the faculty will actively implement in classrooms,” said Williams. “English faculty were sent an announcement detailing the framework of the cohort and invited to volunteer to become a part of the initial cohort.”

The original number of participants the cohort was looking to implement was 8 to 12. It has since exceeded these parameters as it will encompass 14 members, including Williams and Tahani-Bidmeshki who will run the seminar.

Tahani-Bidmeshki, who runs the Ujima cohort, teaches various types of literary theory in all of her classes. The workshops will rely on literary theory as participants analyze various Black authored media and discuss their interpretations of the text and how it can reflect in reality.

The idea for the seminar came from several places, including her own work.

“Students and faculty were sharing with me that in the department there was a lot of anti-Blackness and that it was showing up in classes,” said Tahani-Bidmeshki. “Specifically through professors teaching texts that use the n word and having no problem using it.”

Tahani-Bidmeshki, who is trained in Black studies, teaches a lot of literature by Black authors. These authors often use that word and describe violent actions such as lynching. Tahani-Bidmeshki says when these works are taught it should be to bear witness to the truth of America’s history and do better.

However some faculty not only use the word themselves but encourage students to as well.

They often double down and insist they’re not racist. They then make claims that it’s just a text, the author intended them to read it, and they even justify saying it by invoking their academic freedom. It is these actions and by extension the negative experiences of Black students that are why the cohort’s creators believe it’s necessary.

The Social Justice Committee, headed by Dr. Gina Lopez and Dr. Armia Walker, developed a Liberation Through Education campaign and it was at its kickoff event that Tahani-Bidmeshki did a talk about this issue.

Williams then discussed the importance of addressing this issue within their department and subsequently they started hosting workshops.

After the success, they were approached by Thongthiraj who told them there was an opportunity for them to work with the IEDJ to dive deeper into the issue.

They then came up with the workshop series and decided to keep the initial cohort small and structured like a graduate level class. They received applications from interested faculty and selected from among them.

Another inspiration for the program was a Courier article written last year by my sister and current Editor-in-Chief Zaynab Tall. The article discussed Black student retention rates and the necessity for opportunity and representation, especially with the Black population being significantly low at PCC.

Recently the college received a Black Serving Institution designation which recognizes colleges that are committed to Black student success. The designation is meant to affirm their role in fostering achievement, retention, and connection.

To receive the designation they had to apply and state their commitment, the data concerning their Black population, and their academic goals to improve retention.

However, the question remains whether actual strides were made for the college’s Black community and how the college actually can make the campus a welcoming environment for them.

The article used data to highlight the equity gaps for Black students at PCC and the workshop will incorporate this article into the readings, to address the anti-Blackness and how they can close the gaps.

“Faculty plays an important role in retaining Black students so when anti-Blackness is present in the classroom it contributes to students feeling they may not belong, and being harmed in a space that is meant to be for education and growth,” said Tahani-Bidmeshki. “Not only is this harmful for Black students but also Black faculty and subsequently everyone else, because the way someone treats a certain group reflects in how they treat everyone else.”

However, a lot of times faculty do not realize the choices they are making and fall back on habits and excuses. The workshop intends to have faculty confront these in order to create real change.

Some faculty believe that just because they may not have any Black students, if at all, that they do not have to put in the work.

“When we look at Black student success, it is a very 1 to 1 correlation, there are much bigger populations on campus,” said Williams. “There may be 1 Black student in a section, a semester. So what can I do to help that 1, 2, maybe 3?”

The decision to focus the workshop on the English Department came from the data that there was the biggest equity gap there. Teachers may get one to two Black students in a class, if any, and students may never have a Black teacher.

The English department has 40 full time faculty, and then approximately 60 to 70 admins, and initial efforts to do the workshop on Zoom only procured three people.

Doing smaller projects like this, even though flexible for schedules, was not having much impact.

Biases may also be more overt. As a Dean, Thongthiraj has to deal with student complaints. Once a student came to her to talk about the experience she had as the only Black student in her French class.

“There were comments that were being made that made her extremely uncomfortable but all the professor would do is laugh. I asked her to show me more of what the issue is and she showed me an image in the class text where they were asked to describe the individuals in the picture,” said Thongthiraj.

She proceeded to discuss the issue with Williams later who said he could see what had made the student uncomfortable.

“One of her classmates then chose one of the people and proceeded to describe the person with incredibly racist connotations,” said Thongthiraj. “While teachers may seem otherwise friendly and knowledgeable, without any racial consciousness training, some may not understand why those images are a problem.”

As a result, the image was taken out of the text, and there is work being done to replace it with one that is more culturally relevant and respectful. Some instances are blatantly anti-Black.

“An English adjunct professor who is no longer at PCC was teaching a play by August Wilson which used the n word a lot, and while he had some Black students in the class, he chose two Asian students to take on the roles of these two characters. As the students were reading, the professor kept encouraging them to take on a Black voice,” said Tahani-Bidmeshki.

While the Black students in the room were outraged, most of the other students appeared to them as being in a state of shock and disbelief.

“The Black students were vocal about their feelings and the professor kept shutting them down to the point where they had to leave the classroom,” said Tahani-Bidmeshki. “And this is one of the cases where when he was called to the Dean’s office he doubled down on his academic freedom.”

Tahani-Bidmeshki teaches Ralph Ellison’s “A Party Down at the Square” in her class. Ellison, a Black man, wrote a story from the perspective of a 14 year old White boy who is suddenly thrown into the scene of a lynching. In that story Ellison uses the n word 42 times.

Tahani-Bidmeshki teaches the text because she believes Ellison is discussing how White children are taught how to be White by being racist. He believes in the need to have these children confront this harsh truth as the first step to change, hence why the novel’s White main character does just that.

One of the ways he does this is by using the word, but in Tahani-Bidmeshki’s class they never use the word. They don’t need to, without saying it they can still understand the importance of it.

For those who love to teach James Baldwin, often older faculty, while he uses the word for a purpose, there is no reason for teachers to use it.

It is, however, a historical problem within the department, particularly with anti-Blackness and faculty using the n word comfortably and defending that use.

The root of the issue comes back to Whiteness ideology, according to Tahani-Bidmeshki, which has created this conception of superiority and inferiority that has leaked into the education system.

Especially with PCC being a community college, no matter what students study , they will influence the spaces they are in with whichever mindset they were taught.

For students who have experienced bias, there currently is not a suitable solution. Students are simply given the option to leave the class and take another one, which disrupts their schedule and lives as they struggle to catch up.

Professors are simply given a slap on the wrist. They get to go back to teaching and continue to be harmful to Black students as well as others who were witness to their actions.

It’s why Tahani-Bidmeshki wants to work with the IEDJ and Dang to discuss the possibility of developing a restorative justice framework that provides a solution for students who experience this. Currently, there are no proactive measures in place at PCC or other colleges.

The members of the cohort will meet every other week from Fall to Spring 2027. They will attend the workshops, discussing through critical race theory the Black media they are analyzing and what can be implemented. Then the faculty are tasked, like homework, to take these methods and use them in their next week’s classes and then report back on how it went.

Student feedback will also be vital to the workshops. One of the requirements is that the faculty each have to administer two anonymous student evaluations. The evaluations will only be for the workshops and not the dean or the college. The evaluations will highlight what changes are working and the impact they have on students.

Thongthiraj has her own evaluations for faculty, where for the last few years she has included their success data in their evaluations.

“I break it down by racial groups as well as students with disabilities, veterans, but majorly race to show them where they are and to make suggestions which some people are receptive to and others aren’t,” said Thongthiraj.

This is why the workshop is specifically called Pro-Black Mindsets, as it takes a diverse group of people of different genders and ethnicities that represents the department, making them question what it means when they say they are pro Black. It makes them ask themselves what actions they’re taking, whether or not they have any Black students in their class.

The cohort is planned to be the first of many with Tahani-Bidmeshki having the wish that it will expand outside of the English department and throughout the college as a required workshop, like the professional development equity meetings staff must attend.

Even if faculty don’t believe the n word will show up in their classes, for example in math, anti-Blackness can still exist there and the workshops would consider how anti-Blackness is present in other divisions.

Students will also have the chance to be more directly involved in this change through monthly student panels. The panels will be called Showing Up for Black Lives and each will have a particular theme.

The first will be called Showing Up for Black Lives: How do you show up? The panels are open to the entire campus to start a conversation on how best to show up for Black students.

The panels are planned for Tuesday afternoons from around 12 pm to 1:30 pm and will be open to a mix of faculty, staff, and students. While the workshops are focused on the English department, the panels will allow for a broader conversation and more insight for faculty. They will make participants question themselves, like why do they choose to do this work or if they want to be known as a teacher who’s harmful.

“The systems and structures make us kind of like good soldiers for it. So becoming much more conscious of our own personal positions and the ways that we might invoke that kind of oppression in the classroom, and then ultimately having new language strategies, pedagogy curriculum, so it’s really an overhaul,” said Tahani-Bidmeshki. “We got to change things from the bottom up.”

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