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Today during Apprenticeship Week, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Pasadena City College (PCC) to see the development of its Construction Trades Lab and to learn more about PCC’s career technical programs.

As a program funded by the Walter Family Foundation via LA Rises, a recovery initiative addressing the Eaton Fire, the lab is part of this recovery effort. The program not only intends to create a needed workforce to rebuild after the fires, but also to teach trade skills and to increase apprenticeship opportunities.

“Most of the funds are being allocated to build the actual facility,” said PCC President Superintendent José A. Gómez. “Infrastructure work such as plumbing, preparation, evaluation work, building, and paying for the construction for the lab.”

Although construction won’t be complete until next year, work is already taking place there.

“If you come on Fridays and Saturdays, you will see students learn and work on construction, particularly carpentry,” said Gómez.

According to Gómez, Newsom knew about the college’s work on rebuilding and recovery, having visited the college on the sixth month anniversary of the fires. Through Newsom’s allocation of millions for new apprenticeships and the earn-and-learn program, PCC students will benefit.

The statewide goal for these earn-and-learn apprenticeships is 500,000, an objective the state has already exceeded with almost 675,000 people involved in earn-and-learn apprenticeships. Newsom shared that of that number, 2,000 people have completed this program at PCC.

“Newsom and his team wanted to hear from the faculty and students and he wanted to keep it small and informal so that he can actually engage with us,” said Gómez. “It was more of an educational and learning opportunity.”

Concerning Newsom’s appearance, the college kept it under wraps. Only a handful of staff and faculty knew and had access to the area Newsom was touring. Among those present were Board of Trustees members Alton Wong, and Ryan Liu; Technical Education Division Dean Dr. Armine Derdiarian; and Interim Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives Jocelyn Stewart.

“I’m down here at PCC, one of our great community colleges, right near the burn scars of the devastating fires from last January,” said Newsom, in a reel posted on Instagram. “Trying to rebuild this community, and rebuild it with the kind of talent and skills that are required.”

During the tour, Newsom visited campus areas such as the welding room, the Fabrication Laboratory, carpentry, as well as the new lab being constructed in Lot 3. There, Newsom practiced cutting wood with a handheld circular saw and put up wooden frames with the help of other construction workers.

“I found out last night,” said Kevin Keane, a professor part of PCC’s welding program. “I knew some sort of event was happening. In preparation, we cleaned up our shop, cleaned up our front, and students got to feel what working in a real shop felt like.”

As he toured the welding room, Newsom gained exposure to the work that students do. There, he made an oxyacetylene weld which uses fuel gas and oxygen to create the hottest flame possible. Keane described the experience as fun and reflected on what Newsom’s visit means for the program.

“I think he came down for the rebuilding from the Eaton fires and the resurgence of career technical employment,” Keane said. “Our classes are full all the time. The president of the school is planning on expanding our shop and to serve more of our constituents in the community.”

With the funding from LA Rises, PCC’s career technical education programs have already benefited. Funding has provided the welding program with new technologies that have been helpful with the trade, shared Keane.

“We got new electric plasma arcs,” said Keane. “They make much cleaner cuts because the heat makes it so much more focused. One of the new machines we got recently was a bandsaw that cuts angles in both directions and a new computer controlled plasma table that you can program.”

In the reconstruction effort, PCC is partnering with Habitat for Humanity, a global non-profit organization that builds affordable homes for people in need. Through this partnership, traditional buildings will be built by the lab, helping students use their skills for more real-world applications before entering the workforce.

“We are working with them in the fire zone to help rebuild the communities that were impacted by the fires,” said Gómez. “We need more skilled trades people to be able to rebuild. Hopefully they will be able to help Habitat for Humanity and other groups for the reconstruction.”

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