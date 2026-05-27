Share:

On Monday May 4, it was announced that former Pasadena City College (PCC) Courier Editor-in-Chief Victoria Ivie became a 2026 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Breaking News Reporting for their work with Southern California News Group on their coverage of the Eaton Fire in 2025.

“I stared at my phone, like, what is happening?…It was a total shock,” Ivie said. “It’s definitely one of those things where…it almost was like a dream I didn’t even have yet…it was just so outside of the realm of possibility in my brain.”

In an article published by Pasadena Star-News (A Southern California News Group subsidiary), Ivie reports on the early hours of the devastating Eaton Fire in January 2025. At the time, 5 people had died, and the blaze had surpassed 10,000 acres. The fire went on to eventually kill 19 people, and burned over 14,000 acres. The article submitted for consideration features key evacuation updates, weather reports, and interviews with people who had just hastily left their homes.

Reporting through natural disasters as they’re happening can be tricky. As chaos erupts, a journalist must cut through the noise to get the most up-to-date, factual information.

In the early hours of the Eaton Fire, law enforcement only let a select amount of people into the affected area. Days after, there were many concerns about looters burglarizing the properties left behind by evacuated residents, and therefore entry remained next to impossible, even for working press. Ivie had to come up with unique workarounds in order to properly cover the disaster.

“I was going to the Pasadena Convention Center, because that’s where they had set up the emergency shelter,” Ivie said.

The Convention Center held thousands of displaced residents as they patiently waited for the fire to burn out—providing meals, clothing, and laundry services as the days stretched on.

As neighbors lingered in limbo, Ivie approached interviewing them with sensitivity. They kept in mind that this might be “the worst day of someone’s life.”

“I felt like, on an ethical level, I just wanted to make sure that I didn’t leave the coverage thinking…or feeling like I was a vulture picking on somebody’s life-ruining circumstances,” Ivie said. “So I really tried to go in with that…empathy and just be very sympathetic.”

The Pulitzer Prizes are some of the most prestigious awards given to journalists. On who they told first?

“My mom,” Ivie said.

The news didn’t seem to hit them, initially. Ivie recounted that they didn’t fully believe it was real for at least 30 minutes after finding out.

PCC has been known to churn out success stories. Victoria Ivie originally started out as a nursing major at PCC, before taking photography classes and falling in love with the craft.

It was a short journey over to the Courier newsroom–Ivie took the photojournalism class in congruence with a staff position at the school’s paper. They quickly worked their way up into becoming Assistant Features Editor.

“Because I was doing [both] writing and photo, people were coming to me as if I was the editor- in-chief, even though I definitely wasn’t yet, so it kind of just was a natural progression to then actually become editor-in-chief,” said Ivie.

They then transferred from PCC to Cal State LA in 2021, and graduated in 2023.

Ivie went on to work at Pasadena Star-News, through a 2 year program with UC Berkeley called the California Local News Fellowship. The fellowship is a state-funded initiative to place budding journalists in newsrooms across California to gain hands-on experience.

To some, the state of American journalism currently hangs in uncertainty.

“I mean, it’s like a really horrible time for journalism, right?” Ivie said.

They referenced attacks on free press at the federal level, and cited shrinking newsrooms. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel: Ivie is an early career journalist who already has a stamp of approval from one of journalism’s and the nation’s most prestigious organizations.

“You have to be passionate about covering people who maybe otherwise wouldn’t have their story told,” Ivie said. “Just really focus on that human element. I think [that’s] my biggest piece of advice.”

Follow: