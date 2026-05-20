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Recent polling from BBC, The Economist, and Silver Bulletin, suggests that Donald Trump’s approval rating is at an all time low since his second term, particularly concerning inflation, economy, and immigration.

The Courier set out to examine how those frustrations may be reflected at Pasadena City College, speaking with students and staff to gauge the campus climate surrounding politics and political discussion.

Among the concerns raised by PCC students were social issues impacting minorities, low-income communities and queer individuals, alongside rising housing and gas prices, immigration policy, and growing tensions surrounding foreign affairs and war.

What became apparent however, was not simply dissatisfaction with the political climate, but hesitation in political engagement.

Out of roughly 20 students and staff approached for interviews, only three agreed to publicly share their opinions regarding the current administration. The overwhelming reluctance to participate revealed a larger issue extending beyond a simple consensus: many students appear increasingly uncomfortable discussing politics altogether.

To better understand that hesitation, additional off-the-record conversations took place.

Education is the top issue brought up by students regarding their political confidence. There are many students who feel uneducated on the current political climate when discussing with their peers about political subjects.

Some students admitted they avoid political conversations entirely out of fear they may say something incorrect or uninformed, despite being directly impacted by current political conditions.

“I don’t understand what’s going on in the political situation right now … but I think it’s good to express my political views,” said Mitsuki Rosas, art major at PCC.

This lack of political confidence threatens to exclude important viewpoints from students such as Rosas, whose family is currently being deported by the Trump administration. She understands her perspective is important within the larger political discussion, even if she feels her knowledge is limited.



“I think I have the experience to know what is right and wrong, and what [Trump] is doing right now is not right,” said Rosas. “It’s separating a lot of people.”

For other students, political beliefs have become closely tied to morality and identity, making disagreement feel less like debate and more like personal condemnation.

“It is extremely hard to get a wide variety of political opinions … politics have been brought up a lot less since Trump took office and it is an extremely uncomfortable issue,” said Michaelangelo Nieto, a geography major here at PCC. “I have family that previously voted red, and they have gone very quiet in terms of discussing their political beliefs.”

This hostile environment, for debate, has become a breeding ground for echo chambers. Politically exclusive social media platforms are some of the greatest perpetrators of echo chamber culture.

Sites such as right-wing Truth Social and left-wing Bluesky allow users to exist within largely like-minded communities, limiting exposure to opposing viewpoints and reducing opportunities for productive disagreement, inventing a ‘culture war’ between the two parties.

“It has become so hard to try to de-radicalize people,” said Nieto. “People would rather stick their heads in the sand than give a fair assessment of the other side.”

At a time when political polarization continues to intensify both online and off campus, some students believe colleges have a responsibility to create environments where people can openly express differing viewpoints without fear of ridicule, isolation, or hostility.

For students who feel personally affected financially, socially, or culturally by the current administration, remaining silent feels nearly impossible.

“As a minority, I feel that the current president is making [us] feel inferior,” said Rosas. “The main point is to unify, rather than breaking [us] into separate parts.”

Emily Baneham, student advisor at the First Year Experience center, sees many students day-to-day and oversees the success coaches within the FYE center. Within this space, students seek help with problems like financial aid, school-life balance, and mental health.

“I think students bring up their political beliefs or things that have impacted them, but mainly it’s when there is an established relationship with the success coach or counselor,” Baneham said. “It also depends on if the student feels confident in their political views or emboldened to talk about political views by virtue of not really having a choice.”

Students and staff both agree that this attitude towards political hesitancy needs to change, but solutions can range in magnitude from societal shifts to interpersonal relations.

“The ‘culture war’ that has been cultivated from the new right is probably the greatest threat to democracy,” said Nieto.

He feels personally targeted in these culture wars orchestrated by the current administration, and believes that it must be counteracted in order for students to feel comfortable sharing their political opinions.

Students also agreed the education system plays a large role in the outcome of students’ political confidence.



“Everything is rooted in your education,” said Rosas. “If you don’t understand anything, you wouldn’t understand how to rebuttal.”

Baneham admits that a sense of value in a community is the greatest way to ensure confidence. Making someone else feel understood is the simplest way to improve personal conviction around the campus.

“If people look confused and lost, go up to them and offer support,” Baneham said. “That’s one way to make them feel seen, and is a really simple thing that anyone can do.”

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