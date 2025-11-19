Share:

Walking into the Dia De Los Muertos event hosted by Pasadena City College’s Foothill Campus, the first thing that was noticeable was a beautiful Ofrenda altar. Multiple offerings were seen on ofrendas, Latin-styled food, and vibrant-colored ribbons decorated the school, honoring people’s loved ones who had passed. Surrounding it was a table of Pan Dulce just a few feet away for guests to enjoy while walking around the event. Next to the Ofrenda was a pianist named Noel Ayala-Loera playing soft Mexican music in celebration of the Mexican holiday while everyone was socializing with each other and enjoying their Latinx-style dishes.

For those who were unfamiliar with the event, others were present to help teach them Dia De Los Muertos traditions. One thing they taught about was what an ofrenda is and how it is associated with the holiday.

“An altar is typically decorated with flowers, food offerings, candles, and pictures of deceased loved ones,” faculty member Francine Torres said. “This is done as a way to honor their life and bring remembrance to them, keeping their legacy alive even after death.”

Walking closer to the ofrenda altar there were lots of food offerings with two large plates of Chiles De Janerios along with a side of beans which is a popular Mexican dish and a separate plate of fruits. There were also lots of beautiful flowers, Mexican styled skull stickers, candles lit up, and lots of beautiful small picture frames of people’s loved ones who they are celebrating.



Those working at the event were dressed in Halloween costumes, while others donned Dia De Los Muertos attire such as Mariachi Sombreros and latin-styled clothing to honor the holiday.

To coincide with celebrating the Mexican holiday, the event also held a mini Halloween costume party. Walking around the event, an apparent detail was people choosing to focus more on the costume party aspect rather than Día de los Muertos. Many people were dressed in very humorous Halloween costumes in participation in the mini Halloween costume party that was part of the event.

“I bought a pumpkin costume for my dog for the Halloween concert,” Torres said.

A common theme of coworkers being dressed as different characters from Alice in Wonderland. With one younger coworker Lisa Chesser Nielsen dressed from head to toe as the Cheshire cat and a male coworker Ben Kaupp dressed as the Bunny Nivens McTwisp from Alice in Wonderland. Meanwhile a mother who is also a part of the staff came matching with her daughter dressed as the Queen of Hearts character.

“Both me and Ben have agreed on dressing up as different members of the Alice in Wonderland movie as a fun way to collaborate with each other,” said Nielsen.

Follow: