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In a nationwide cyberattack on Canvas, the learning management system used by many educational institutions, Pasadena City College (PCC) has also been targeted, with the college alerting users the platform is indefinitely offline as they monitor the situation.

At about 1:37 p.m. PCC Alert issued a warning to avoid logging into Canvas. Providing further updates, PCC advised against responding to any messages or authorizing unfamiliar Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) requests.

For those already logged into the platform or who signed in after the hack, they were presented with a message from a group calling themselves ShinyHunters. ShinyHunters is a black hat extortion group that has been operating since 2020 and has claimed to be involved in several high level data breaches.

Since its first appearance, the group has been reported to have stolen over 200 million records from 13 companies. The group began as a general massive data breacher, such as their breach of the photo editing platform Pixlr in January 2021, but shifted to cloud program extortion in 2024.

While the exact root of the breach has not been identified, one common factor discovered in the breaches is the use of Microsoft Office 365 by the targeted companies, specifically those that use GitHub open authorization tokens.

This is not the first time ShinyHunters has done something like this. Last fall, hackers linked to the group breached the company Salesforce and stole approximately one billion customer records across multiple companies they partner with.

This includes the company that owns Canvas, Instructure. Instructure partners with Salesforce, and works with over 8,000 institutions worldwide. The most recent hacks seem to be focused on Salesforce and companies associated with them.

PCC Math Professor John Mathewson was prompted to log into Canvas today, before news had spread about the nationwide breach. He entered his username and password like he normally would.

“Before they [Canvas] shut it down and had it reroute to a status page, was that information privy to someone siphoning?,” said Mathewson, now wondering if his credentials were compromised.

On Sunday, May 3, the hackers claimed initial responsibility for the Instructure data breach, threatening institutions to “PAY OR LEAK,” along with a May 6 deadline. With today’s Canvas hack, ShinyHunters has continued their modus operandi, giving affected institutions a new deadline of Tuesday, May 12 to negotiate a settlement. Groups that neglect to do so are then doxxed on ShinyHunters’ website, providing virtually anyone access to millions of data across several entities.

This long list includes a diverse profile from universities like Harvard to food brands such as Panera to financial groups like Ameriprise. By linking their contact info on this page ShinyHunters’ threat is clear – pay them or get made an example. The group even mocks its victims, writing, “despite our incredible patience…they don’t care.”

A webpage capture of ShinyHunters’ Data Leak Site identifies all the schools targeted in the hack, including PCC. Over 9,000 universities have been affected by the breach.

“The way that we tend to live in today’s society, it’s not an emergency until it’s an emergency,” said Dean of Business Division and Enrollment Management Matthew Barboza. “How is it that somebody was able to go into a system that is so absolutely valuable to every educational institute, and hack it?”

Barboza, a former programmer, noted that sometimes with large breaches like this, it may be better to rebuild a new data system than to try and repair it.

As institutions deal with the aftermath, other scammers have seized the opportunity to create fake websites offering access to Canvas alongside phishing emails. It’s been advised to be cautious of these cons and to not provide social security numbers, date of birth, or any other identifying information.

It is yet to be known when Canvas will be restored, leading students to voice concerns as many schools are conducting finals, midterms, and core assignments during this time.

“I have to study for, like, a test and I use Canvas for that because my textbook is connected to my class on Canvas,” PCC student Amy Flores said. “So if it’s not back by like…the end of today, I think I’m screwed.”

In response, many are emailing professors and requesting extensions as a lot of work is provided through Canvas, even for in-person classes. Barboza reflected on how this shutdown and digital reliance has left everyone dawdling.

“The primary concern that should be everybody’s…is the students,” he said. “We slow down the student, it could mean an entire year that they have to make up. So, that’s where I sit. We gotta make sure that faculty know workarounds.”

Currently, the shutdown is still ongoing, meaning, faculty, students, and staff should be on alert and can find updates on the PCC website or through future messaging directly from the college.

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