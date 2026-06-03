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For the past few years, Pasadena City College (PCC) faculty have strived to establish an ethnic studies department on campus and their efforts have come to fruition as on Monday, June 1, 2026, the department’s pioneers hosted an ethnic studies mixer to promote the approved department.

The mixer was held in order to educate PCC students on the benefits of instituting a new ethnic studies department, while also opening social sciences professors’ ears to feedback.

The struggle to establish a concrete ethnic studies department at PCC has spanned across several years. As social sciences professors realized that more and more students are interested in obtaining a degree in ethnic studies, they decided to begin the process of creating a department dedicated to offering different perspectives for potential ethnic studies majors.

“We started moving in this direction about two years ago,” said social sciences professor Francesca Chaboya. “It started organically because we found [that] we were interested in making sure that we were moving forward with the field and that we were supporting students adequately so that we could help students in their efforts to transfer with an ethnic study degree.”

While PCC offers ethnic studies courses, there has never been a solid department for those interested in expanding their understanding of multicultural academics. By establishing an ethnic studies department, social sciences professors aim to expose students to career options as they earn their associates in the subject.

“Once the department is finalized, our goal will be to align the curriculum with an associates degree to transfer for the four disciplines.” said Chaboya. “The CSUs have a requirement to take an ethnic studies course to transfer, so if we have this department that will ensure that we can provide enough offerings for students to take those courses so that when they’re ready to transfer, they can.”

The process to establish a new department at PCC can be difficult. Those working to establish an ethnic studies department have gone through tedious procedures, like bureaucratic meetings.

“It’s currently still an effort to officially establish a department. However, we have been presenting to the social sciences division faculty every month at our meetings,” said Chaboya. “We also presented to Academic Senate, where we received a collective vote in favor of forming the department. So, the next step is just to wait for that department to be formalized.”

The assortment of students gathered at the mixer were able to lay a strong foundation for how the department should be run. Through group communication and feedback, they created an efficient vision for the curriculum as well as finalizing their goals on how the department can support student life on campus.

“I feel like [the ethnic studies department] will be super empowering,” said Enith Reyes, the student coordinator at the marking communications department. “Not only for their culture and ancestral knowledge, but just to build solidarity across different groups and ethnicities that are oppressed.”

Both students and faculty have recognized that the establishment of an ethnic studies department will create a safe haven for the different multicultural groups across campus.

“It gives them a space in the academic sphere that better represents them in terms of how they can envision themselves in the classroom, curriculum, and syllabi,” said Adjunct Instructor of Asian American studies Ben Fortun. “But, it should be a springboard for bigger structural change and bigger systemic change at the school.”

As the push for the establishment of an ethnic studies department continues to progress, advocates for an increase in ethnic studies courses see this as only the first step in order to more effectively support ethnic students’ experiences on campus.

“We need a stronger presence of all ethnic groups in the institution,” said Fortun. “What needs to happen is having a carved out space that’s actually going to show that there are instructors that focus on this.”

With the positive course that the establishment of an ethnic studies department is on, social sciences instructors believe that instituting a dedicated department will not just aid students’ academics, but also their community.

“A part of ethnic studies is community building,” said Fortun. “And that’s a great avenue for better student support events on campus for multiple ethnic groups.”

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