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When someone rediscovers something from their childhood or find it remade, there can be a lot of conflicting feelings, but one that may shine through the most is this resounding feeling of nostalgia.For long time Stranger Things fans, that might just be what “Stranger Things: Tales from 85’ ” is feeling like. The new animated series spin off feels natural, as if it was already a part of the universe. The Duffer Brothers aren’t trying to create something new with “Tales from 85’ ”, they’re simply adding to the “Stranger Things” universe and keeping the same bike riding, anxious feelings, and adventures alive for fans.

Before watching “Tales from 85’ ” it was difficult to imagine how “Stranger Things” being turned into an animated series would turn out. Initially it seemed the animated series would not be able to hold the same eerie and mysterious essence of its predecessor. However immediately upon watching the first few episodes, it proved criticisms wrong.Like the original, “Tales from 85’ ” is a slow burner, giving viewers space to feel anxious as the events unfold, bringing back that feeling fans were all too familiar and reminiscent of..

The new adaptation feels like a memory, with the time period being set in the 80s, everything in the series flows together perfectly. Nothing feels out of place or too modern, adding to its nostalgia. For those who grew up watching “Stranger Things”, the intense sentimentality it was going for is heavily apparent when watching. The series ’ feels like a cure for homesickness.

The series is animated which is a change of style for fans, and may take some a minute to adapt to due to the change in visuals and the feelings the previous visual style brought for fans. The animation created new feelings of anxiousness and eeriness without forgetting what was already created before.

The show calls back to the young adult aspect of the original show, growing up and seeing the world differently, instead of solely focusing on its supernatural core. This can bring many fans back to the feeling of home, that comforting feeling they may have gotten when they first watched “Stranger Things”.

In the end the show is not exactly like the original series, some scenes may feel more cultivated than others and the stories told in the series can leave fans feeling wistful.. For an animated series spin off it captures the essence of the original pretty well, and is definitely worth a try for fans of the original series.

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